Le jour du Chardonnay, le cépage roi de Bourgogne célébré sur les réseaux sociaux

Happy National Chardonnay Day! This wildly popular white varietal, which we have planted at our Lucky 8 Vineyard on Tesla Road, is one of the most unique white wine varietals in the world. Here are some fun facts about Chardonnay to help you celebrate! 🍷 • 1. Chardonnay is the most planted white grape in the world, in terms of acreage planted, and is also the most planted grape in the U.S. • 2. The primary flavor profile of Chardonnay consists of starfruit, pineapple, vanilla, butter, and golden apple. • 3. Chardonnay does not only derive its popularity from its favorable flavor profile, but this grape is extremely versatile and can grow well in both very cool and very warm climates. • 4. Beyond its versatility with growing, Chardonnay can vary vastly in the styles in which it is made. In the United States, it is common to find Chardonnay that has gone through malolactic fermentation and that has been oak-barrel-fermented, while Chardonnay from the Burgundy region of France is more likely to be unoaked and to have not gone through a secondary fermentation. • 5. Lastly, Chardonnay is the most popular grape to be used in sparkling wine. Sparkling wines made with Chardonnay are typically called "Blanc de Blancs," meaning "white of whites." •