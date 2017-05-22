Élections

Elections législatives : Les 69 candidats en Vaucluse

Par Aurélie Lagain, France Bleu Vaucluse lundi 22 mai 2017 à 10:48

Dans un bureau de vote (illustration).
69 candidats se présentent en Vaucluse (plus leurs suppléants) en vue des élections législatives. La liste complète est ici

1ère circonscription

  • Mme Monique BERION (suppléant M. Luc CONSTANT)
  • M. Philip CRIPE (suppléant Mme Dominique VINCENT)
  • M. Pierre BORIESM (suppléant Jean-Firmin BARDISA)
  • M. Bruno ROLLAND DU ROSCOAT (suppléant Mme Corinne LOGGIA)
  • Mme Claudine RODINSON (suppléant M. Salvator RIZZA)
  • Mme Anne-Sophie RIGAULT (suppléant M. Joris HEBRARD)
  • M. Stéphane GESLINMme (suppléant Mme Marie-José PRUNET)
  • M. Philippe JAFFREM. (suppléant M. Amar EL KAROUNI)
  • M.Gaëtan NGUYEN-HUN (suppléant Mme Sandra DOUCE)
  • M. André CASTELLI (suppléant Mme Kamila BOUHASSANE)
  • M. Kader GUETTAF (suppléant Mme Anne LAROUTIS)
  • Mme Stéphanie PARRY (suppléant M. Pierre-Hubert MARTIN)
  • M. Jean-François CESARINI (suppléant Mme Souad ZITOUNI)
  • M. Alain GOUINM (suppléant Laurent HENRY)
  • M. Jean-Pierre CERVANTES (suppléant M. Emmanuel SERAFINI)
  • Mme Amandine LAUGIER (suppléant M. Vincent DELAHAYE)
  • Mme Christine LAGRANGE (suppléant M. Samir ALLEL)
  • M. Denis SCHMIDM (suppléant Boris TZAPRENKO)
  • Mme Audrey CASTANET (suppléant Mme Jeannine STACHINO)

2e circonscription

  • Mme Michelle CHASSAGNE (suppléant Mme Hélène VEILLANT)
  • M. Claude SALA (suppléant Mme Candide BOUZELMAT)
  • Mme Annie ROSENBLATT (suppléant Mme Céline CUSCUSA-CERVANTES)
  • Mme Sonia STRAPELIAS (suppléant M. Dominique FUROIS)
  • M. Jean-Claude BOUCHET (suppléant M. Pierre GONZALVEZ)
  • Mme Jacqueline ESPINOSA (suppléant M. Jean-Alain MICELI)
  • M. Philippe BATOUX (suppléant Mme Claudie WARTHER)
  • M. Thibaut DE LA TOCNAYE (suppléant Mme Bénédicte AUZANOT)
  • M. Laurent THERON (suppléant Mme Aurélia MARIE-SAINTE)
  • M. Serge LIOTAUD (suppléant Mme Liliane BONNET)

3e circonscription

  • Mme Brune POIRSON (suppléant M. Adrien MORENAS)
  • Mme Mina IDIR (suppléant M. Vivian POINT)
  • M. Bernard MAUNIER (suppléant Mme Marie STAMATOPOULOS)
  • M. Bertrand HELLEU (suppléant Mme Corine LAROCHE)
  • M. Hervé de Lépinau (suppléant Mme Danielle BRUN)
  • M. Philippe MAIRE (suppléant Mme Laure VIGUIER)
  • M. Gilles VEVE (suppléant M. Joël GUIN)
  • Mme Aurélie ROUSSEAU (suppléant M. José-Miguel MARQUEZ)
  • Mme Laurence CERMOLACCE-BOISSIER (suppléant M. José ROBERT)
  • M. Emmanuel COINTOT (suppléant Mme Stéphanie AYMES)
  • M. Tristan FLINT D’AURIAC (suppléant Mme Caroline LOPEZ)
  • Mme Jacqueline SCIBILIA (suppléant Mme Marie AVELLANEDA)

4e circonscription

  • Mme Betty CARVOUM (suppléant M. Jean GUERINI)
  • Mme Marie-Charlotte LESERGENT (suppléant M. Alain HASSE)
  • M. Serge NOUDELBERG (suppléant Mme Charline BONIN)
  • Mme Muriel HERMIER (suppléant M. Jacques DEYRIEUX)
  • M. Serge MAROLLEAU (suppléant M. Dominique SEYDOUX)
  • Mme Catherine CANDELA (suppléant M. Philippe DE BEAUREGARD)
  • M. Jacques BOMPARD (suppléant Mme Marie-France LORHO)
  • Mme Marlène THIBAUD (suppléant M. Bernard RACANIERE)
  • Mme Carole NORMANIM (suppléant Thierry TRITTO)
  • M. Jean-François PERILHOU (suppléant M. Louis BISCARRAT)
  • M. Farid FARYSSY (suppléant Mme Isabelle BRUET)
  • Mme Anne-Marie HAUTANT (suppléant M. Bernard VATON)
  • Mme Béatrice FARGE (suppléant Mme Joëlle ARACIL)
  • M. Myriam Henri GROS (suppléant M. Roland ROTICCI)
  • Mme Fabienne HALOUI (suppléant Mme Marie José GONZALEZ)

5e circonscription

  • M. Christophe CHALENCON (suppléant M. Alain MANZONI)
  • M. Julien AUBERT (suppléant M. Claude MELQUIOR)
  • Mme Marie THOMAS DE MALEVILLE (suppléant M. Georges MICHEL)
  • Mme Sandrine KRAFT (suppléant M. Patrick ZAMBELLI)
  • M. Cédric LECELLIER (suppléant Mme Magali DUMESNY)
  • M. Lucien PIERINIM (suppléant M. Gérard EPPSTEIN)
  • M. Luc REYNARD (suppléant Mme Hélène FABER-PASERO)
  • M. Stéphane CHOTARD (suppléant Mme Annie ROIRON)
  • Mme Anne DAURESM (suppléant M. Jean-Marie LAPEYRE)
  • Mme Marie-Christine KADLERM (suppléant Jean-Pierre DUCRET)
  • M. Jean VIARD (suppléant Mme Laurence JOLLY CUREL)
  • Mme Nathalie FOREST (suppléant M. Jacques ALBOUY)
  • Mme Véronique MOREL (suppléant M. Valère LOUNNAS)

L’arrêté fixant la liste définitive des candidats sera publié au plus tard le vendredi 26 mai 2017, précise la préfecture de Vaucluse.