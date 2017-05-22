Elections législatives : Les 69 candidats en Vaucluse
Par Aurélie Lagain, France Bleu Vaucluse lundi 22 mai 2017 à 10:48
69 candidats se présentent en Vaucluse (plus leurs suppléants) en vue des élections législatives. La liste complète est ici
1ère circonscription
- Mme Monique BERION (suppléant M. Luc CONSTANT)
- M. Philip CRIPE (suppléant Mme Dominique VINCENT)
- M. Pierre BORIESM (suppléant Jean-Firmin BARDISA)
- M. Bruno ROLLAND DU ROSCOAT (suppléant Mme Corinne LOGGIA)
- Mme Claudine RODINSON (suppléant M. Salvator RIZZA)
- Mme Anne-Sophie RIGAULT (suppléant M. Joris HEBRARD)
- M. Stéphane GESLINMme (suppléant Mme Marie-José PRUNET)
- M. Philippe JAFFREM. (suppléant M. Amar EL KAROUNI)
- M.Gaëtan NGUYEN-HUN (suppléant Mme Sandra DOUCE)
- M. André CASTELLI (suppléant Mme Kamila BOUHASSANE)
- M. Kader GUETTAF (suppléant Mme Anne LAROUTIS)
- Mme Stéphanie PARRY (suppléant M. Pierre-Hubert MARTIN)
- M. Jean-François CESARINI (suppléant Mme Souad ZITOUNI)
- M. Alain GOUINM (suppléant Laurent HENRY)
- M. Jean-Pierre CERVANTES (suppléant M. Emmanuel SERAFINI)
- Mme Amandine LAUGIER (suppléant M. Vincent DELAHAYE)
- Mme Christine LAGRANGE (suppléant M. Samir ALLEL)
- M. Denis SCHMIDM (suppléant Boris TZAPRENKO)
- Mme Audrey CASTANET (suppléant Mme Jeannine STACHINO)
2e circonscription
- Mme Michelle CHASSAGNE (suppléant Mme Hélène VEILLANT)
- M. Claude SALA (suppléant Mme Candide BOUZELMAT)
- Mme Annie ROSENBLATT (suppléant Mme Céline CUSCUSA-CERVANTES)
- Mme Sonia STRAPELIAS (suppléant M. Dominique FUROIS)
- M. Jean-Claude BOUCHET (suppléant M. Pierre GONZALVEZ)
- Mme Jacqueline ESPINOSA (suppléant M. Jean-Alain MICELI)
- M. Philippe BATOUX (suppléant Mme Claudie WARTHER)
- M. Thibaut DE LA TOCNAYE (suppléant Mme Bénédicte AUZANOT)
- M. Laurent THERON (suppléant Mme Aurélia MARIE-SAINTE)
- M. Serge LIOTAUD (suppléant Mme Liliane BONNET)
3e circonscription
- Mme Brune POIRSON (suppléant M. Adrien MORENAS)
- Mme Mina IDIR (suppléant M. Vivian POINT)
- M. Bernard MAUNIER (suppléant Mme Marie STAMATOPOULOS)
- M. Bertrand HELLEU (suppléant Mme Corine LAROCHE)
- M. Hervé de Lépinau (suppléant Mme Danielle BRUN)
- M. Philippe MAIRE (suppléant Mme Laure VIGUIER)
- M. Gilles VEVE (suppléant M. Joël GUIN)
- Mme Aurélie ROUSSEAU (suppléant M. José-Miguel MARQUEZ)
- Mme Laurence CERMOLACCE-BOISSIER (suppléant M. José ROBERT)
- M. Emmanuel COINTOT (suppléant Mme Stéphanie AYMES)
- M. Tristan FLINT D’AURIAC (suppléant Mme Caroline LOPEZ)
- Mme Jacqueline SCIBILIA (suppléant Mme Marie AVELLANEDA)
4e circonscription
- Mme Betty CARVOUM (suppléant M. Jean GUERINI)
- Mme Marie-Charlotte LESERGENT (suppléant M. Alain HASSE)
- M. Serge NOUDELBERG (suppléant Mme Charline BONIN)
- Mme Muriel HERMIER (suppléant M. Jacques DEYRIEUX)
- M. Serge MAROLLEAU (suppléant M. Dominique SEYDOUX)
- Mme Catherine CANDELA (suppléant M. Philippe DE BEAUREGARD)
- M. Jacques BOMPARD (suppléant Mme Marie-France LORHO)
- Mme Marlène THIBAUD (suppléant M. Bernard RACANIERE)
- Mme Carole NORMANIM (suppléant Thierry TRITTO)
- M. Jean-François PERILHOU (suppléant M. Louis BISCARRAT)
- M. Farid FARYSSY (suppléant Mme Isabelle BRUET)
- Mme Anne-Marie HAUTANT (suppléant M. Bernard VATON)
- Mme Béatrice FARGE (suppléant Mme Joëlle ARACIL)
- M. Myriam Henri GROS (suppléant M. Roland ROTICCI)
- Mme Fabienne HALOUI (suppléant Mme Marie José GONZALEZ)
5e circonscription
- M. Christophe CHALENCON (suppléant M. Alain MANZONI)
- M. Julien AUBERT (suppléant M. Claude MELQUIOR)
- Mme Marie THOMAS DE MALEVILLE (suppléant M. Georges MICHEL)
- Mme Sandrine KRAFT (suppléant M. Patrick ZAMBELLI)
- M. Cédric LECELLIER (suppléant Mme Magali DUMESNY)
- M. Lucien PIERINIM (suppléant M. Gérard EPPSTEIN)
- M. Luc REYNARD (suppléant Mme Hélène FABER-PASERO)
- M. Stéphane CHOTARD (suppléant Mme Annie ROIRON)
- Mme Anne DAURESM (suppléant M. Jean-Marie LAPEYRE)
- Mme Marie-Christine KADLERM (suppléant Jean-Pierre DUCRET)
- M. Jean VIARD (suppléant Mme Laurence JOLLY CUREL)
- Mme Nathalie FOREST (suppléant M. Jacques ALBOUY)
- Mme Véronique MOREL (suppléant M. Valère LOUNNAS)
L’arrêté fixant la liste définitive des candidats sera publié au plus tard le vendredi 26 mai 2017, précise la préfecture de Vaucluse.