Attentat de Londres : une étudiante de Sciences Po Bordeaux parmi les blessés

You never think that any of these terrorist attacks will come into your home and directly affect your family, but this time it has. Thank god for the tireless efforts of the staff at the University of London Hospital, Oliver - my brother, will hopefully be able to go home in a few days time and fully recover. He received multiple stab wounds on Saturday night while out for dinner in the Borough Markets. The condition of Marie- Olivers girlfriend is still unknown but she is also in hospital. 💔😭#prayerforlondon #londonbridge

A post shared by Freddy Dowling (@dowlingf) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT