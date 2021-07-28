Retour
Faits divers - Justice

Le Mans : un piéton grièvement blessé après un accident avec un scooter ce mercredi matin

-
Par , France Bleu Maine
Le Mans

Un piéton a été grièvement blessé dans un accident avec un scooter. C'était ce mercredi matin, vers 6h30, sur le rond-point de Ponlieue, au Mans.

L'accident s'est produit vers 6h30 du matin
L'accident s'est produit vers 6h30 du matin © Radio France - Sophie Constanzer

Un accident a fait un blessé grave ce mercredi 28 juillet au Mans. Un piéton a été grièvement blessé après avoir été percuté par un scooter.

C'était sur le rond-point de Ponlieue, vers 6h30 du matin. La victime a été hospitalisée à Angers, d'après les policiers manceaux.

Raphaël CannFrance Bleu
