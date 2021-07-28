Le Mans : un piéton grièvement blessé après un accident avec un scooter ce mercredi matin
- Par Raphaël Cann, France Bleu Maine
Un piéton a été grièvement blessé dans un accident avec un scooter. C'était ce mercredi matin, vers 6h30, sur le rond-point de Ponlieue, au Mans.
Un accident a fait un blessé grave ce mercredi 28 juillet au Mans. Un piéton a été grièvement blessé après avoir été percuté par un scooter.
C'était sur le rond-point de Ponlieue, vers 6h30 du matin. La victime a été hospitalisée à Angers, d'après les policiers manceaux.