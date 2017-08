INSOLITE - A la recherche du félin géant de l’ouest

Video by @joelsartore | Palawan leopard cats can be found on Palawan Island in the Philippines. They are about the size of a domestic cat but slightly leaner with distinct black markings on their heads and webbed toes. They’re solitary and spend a lot of their time resting in trees when they aren’t hunting for small mammals, birds and amphibians. They are capable of hybridizing with domestic cats, producing the popular pet breed, bengal cats. Though it’s illegal to hunt leopard cats in many countries including the Philippines, they’re still sold in the pet trade and their parts are distributed for decoration and use traditional ‘medicine’. Leopard cats are wild animals are are absolutely not suitable as household pets. To see a portrait of this cat, check out @joelsartore. . . #leopardcat #bigcats #NOTAPET #cats #felines #palawan #philippines #wildlife #nature #wildlifephotography #naturephotography #animalfacts #natgeo #photoark #SaveTogether

A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on Aug 2, 2017 at 7:19am PDT