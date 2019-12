Stilton The Corgi, le chien rennais aux 10 000 abonnés Instagram

View this post on Instagram

✨🎁10k giveaway - concours 🎁✨ It’s an unbelievable day 🧡 Less than 10months after joining IG, we hit together 10k! We are so grateful🤩 To celebrate this milestone and give back your love, we decided to offer 5 Stilton’s calendar 2020 and dog’s bandanas to 5 lucky winners !💌🆓 ................................. 📥Rules to validate your entry 📥: . . 1️⃣ Follow my IG page 2️⃣ Tag at least 4 friends (dog account or not) in one comment to this post 3️⃣ Share this post in your story (just once, by tagging my page to validate your participation, failing that I could not count your entry ; you will receive a DM to confirm) . . 📆Deadline to participate: Dec. 1st at 20:00 (CET time) . 🎉5 peoples randomly selected & announced in my story by 2nd Dec. . 📍Giveaway will be limited to Europe, US, Canada and Russia 🌍 . 📬 We will do our best to ship the prizes before Christmas! 🍀Good luck everypawdy 🐾 This giveaway is not affiliated either IG or any other partnership. 🐾 🐾 #giveaway #stiltonthecorgi #corgioftheday #corgilover #corgicommunity #corgi #corgipuppy #corgisofinstagram #corgiworld #corgigram #corgination #instadogs #babycorgi #corgiaddict #dogsofinstagram #doglover #puppy #puppylove #corgiplanet #dogs_of_instagram #dailycorgi #welshcorgi #コーギー #корги #puppystagrams #koira #pembrokewelshcorgi #fluffy #instacorgi #dogslover @corgeouscorgis @corgibums @corgifuriends @corgisareawsomee @corgisofworld @corgi.zone @bestwoof @corgi.mob @puppytoday @corgisnation @corgistagrams @puppystagrams @corgifeed @corgithings @corgifeatured @corgitherapy @corgicorner @myfavcorgi @corgiroom @barked