VIDÉOZAP - Ce chien qui fait de la luge, passe la serpillière et fait la lessive est une star sur Instagram
mercredi 10 janvier 2018 à 16:35 Par Anne Orenstein, France Bleu
Avec la vidéo de Secret en train de faire de la luge, Mary a donné un coup de projecteur à son compte Instagram où l'on découvre que son chien a bien d'autres cordes à son arc.
C'est par une vidéo de luge que le succès de My_aussi_gal est arrivé. Alors que depuis 3 ans, Mary, 17 ans, poste des vidéos de son chien, Secret, un berger australien de 3 ans en train de faire des activités diverses et variées, c'est seulement parce que cette vidéo est devenue virale que la jeune fille a gagné des milliers d'abonnés sur Instagram. Il faut dire que les talents de Secret sont nombreux et épatants. Dans les vidéos que nous vous avons compilées, vous découvrirez ainsi le chien faire du yoga, aider pour la lessive, passer l'aspirateur, jouer au ping-pong, faire du piano ou encore faire de la trottinette.
Sledding!❄❤ We finally got enough snow to really sled yesterday and Secret couldn't be more thrilled! It's definitely one of her favorite activities, she probably went down this hill 50 times today!😂💞 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @marvelous_marble_ @bluebearaussie
Practicing a new Doga position!😊❤ I've always wanted to try this but I wasn't sure she could do it, she really surprised me! This takes so much coordination, we really need to work together in order to balance! It's amazing how deeply we can communicate with our dogs when we teach them positively, you just can't force trust😃💖 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @marvelous_marble_ @bluebearaussie
Such a little helper😊❤ She's known how to empty the dryer and put the clothes away in the drawers since she was a puppy, but I just taught her how to hang up the shirts and slide them to the end of the end of the rack😄 She picked it up really quick, I think it's her favorite laundry trick!❤ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @marvelous_marble_ @bluebearaussie
Learning how to work the vacuum😊❤ It's been pretty hard for her to learn to push it back and forward, but she's come a long way with it! This was the very end of this training session, so she's going pretty slow since she's getting tired, but also because it's really hard for her to push and pull it with the suction, I think she gets quite a workout!😄💖 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie
We've been playing a lot of dog version ping pong here since my relatives have a ton of ping pong equipment😄 Secret has been really into it, especially since it's getting to be to hot to do much of anything outside. lol she has such a look of focus on her face😂 I think 11 back and fourth might be our new record of how many times we can hit it back and fourth before one of us hits it way off course😂😄💖 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @sassyandsila @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie
Some piano after our hike today😊 My awesome best friend suggested I teach her to flip the piano sheet pages, so we've been working on it, and just started putting it together with some playing😄❤ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @sassyandsila @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie
Here's a little clip of Secret learning to ride the scooter we just got😊 I'm not sure if this is the best kind of scooter for a dog, I have to hold it for her while she gets on or it will tip, but she's slowly making progress😄 she's definitely going to learn a lot about balance while learning this😁 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @sassyandsila @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie
