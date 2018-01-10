Sledding!❄❤ We finally got enough snow to really sled yesterday and Secret couldn't be more thrilled! It's definitely one of her favorite activities, she probably went down this hill 50 times today!😂💞 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @marvelous_marble_ @bluebearaussie

A post shared by Mary & Secret 💞 (@my_aussie_gal) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:43pm PST