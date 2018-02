Ahhhh sorry I haven’t posted in so long guys!! ... I hope everyone is excited for the holidays! 🎄☃️🎁❤️ this gingerbread man pancake by tiger tomato definitely gets me in the Christmas spirit! Repost @renita_anderson 😍

A post shared by Pancake Art🎨 (@pancakeart.vids) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:24pm PST