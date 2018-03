There are good days. And then there are awesome ones. Since I’m visually impaired, my guide Jen is always close by. Come with us and Toyota on our journey to the Paralympics! #seewhatisee #skiingvisuallyimpaired #StartYourImpossible

A post shared by Menna Fitzpatrick + Toyota (@seelikemenna) on Mar 7, 2018 at 4:23pm PST