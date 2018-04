Special #SneakPeek! Yesterday was one for the record books! We may or may not have had the fine folks from the Guinness Book World Records here measuring our selfie stick. Go big or go home! 🤳 #TheMuseumOfSelfies #beyourselfie #findyourselfie #loveyourselfie

A post shared by The Museum of Selfies (@themuseumofselfies) on Feb 23, 2018 at 10:41am PST