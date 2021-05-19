CARTE - Départementales 2021 : les candidats en Haute-Garonne
Les 20 et 27 juin prochains, les électeurs sont appelés à voter pour élire leurs conseillers départementaux. La Haute-Garonne compte 137 binômes candidats dans les 27 cantons du département.
Les sigles des partis et alliances politiques
COM : Parti communiste - DIV : Divers - DVC : Divers Centre - DVD : Divers Droite - DVG : Divers Gauche - ECO : Ecologistes - EXD : Extrême-droite - EXG : Extrême-gauche - FI : France Insoumise - LR : Les Républicains - MDM : Modem - RDG : Radicaux de gauche - REM : la République en marche - RN : Rassemblement national - SOC : Parti Socialiste - UC : Union du Centre - UCD : Union du Centre de de la Droite - UG : Union de la Gauche - UGE : Union de la Gauche et des Écologistes.
La liste des binômes candidats en Haute-Garonne
Auterive
- Mme VEZAT-BARONIA Maryse et M. VINCINI Sébastien (UG)
- M. BERARD Mathieu et Mme DUPUY Juliette (FI)
- M. OLIVEIRA Eric et Mme PINATEL Emmanuelle (RN)
- Mme BOUFFARTIGUE Charlyne et M. INARD Gaëtan (LR)
- M. BOURREL Henri et Mme GRIVOT Sarah (ECO)
Bagnères-de-Luchon
- Mme CHIMENTI Gisèle et M. OLIVER Michel (RN)
- M. HEYRAUD Jean-Claude et Mme SEGARD Chantal (ECO)
- Mme BAÏSSE Danielle et M. BOATO Christian (UC)
- Mme ARTIGUES Roselyne et M. RIVAL Patrice (UG)
- M. ALMEIDA Jose et Mme MONTANÉ Sylvie (FI)
Blagnac
- Mme FERRERO Anne et M. PIVATO Ludovic (RN)
- M. RIGOUT Bastien Marcel André Gabriel et Mme SAUVAIRE Georgette (ECO)
- M. BOUREAU Pascal et Mme MALRIC Line (UG)
- Mme COURTY Camille et M. GERSON David (LR)
Castanet-Tolosan
- M. BONNET Eric et Mme DELPIT Béatrice (FI)
- M. ABBAS Julien et Mme FABRE Carole (UCD)
- M. CRONEL Martin et Mme GRIEU Anne (DIV)
- Mme CANOVAS Barbara et M. SARRAILH Michel (ECO)
- M. BAGNERIS Bernard et Mme LUMEAU-PRECEPTIS Aude
- Mme COURDIER Françoise et M. TEQUI Alain (RN)
Castelginest
- M. DENOUVION Victor et Mme FLOUREUSSES Sandrine (UG)
- Mme AUQUE Cécilia et M. LUCHET Xavier (ECO)
- M. CARRIÈRE Romain et Mme VAYSSE Marie-Pierre (RN)
- Mme CARNEIRO Céline et M. MARTINS Emmanuel (DVD)
- M. FELCE Alain et Mme SAFIAH Amina (FI)
Cazères
- Mme DENAX Chantal et M. DINTILHAC Pierre-Alain (DVD)
- Mme PASCAL Virginie et M. SUBRA Remy (FI)
- Mme BERTOLDO Marie-Alice et M. VIVES Guillaume (RN)
- Mme BAYLAC Sandrine et M. GOJARD Loïc (UG)
- M. FRUTEAU DE LACLOS Marc et Mme MARC Alexandra (ECO)
Escalquens
- M. CARBONNE Francis et Mme QUÉRÉ Christine (ECO)
- M. ALBOUY Jean Pierre et Mme LIBERMAN Chloé (DVD)
- M. LACHURIES Mathieu et Mme SENACQ Stéphanie (RN)
- M. MÉRIC Georges et Mme POUMIROL Emilienne (UG)
- M. BROUARD Bruno et Mme FABRE Monique (FI)
Léguevin
- Mme GARCIA Elodie et M. MOULARD-NDOUMBE KOTTO Lucas (RN)
- M. COURADETTE Franck et Mme CRACCO-TRECCANI Marie-Thérèse (ECO)
- M. LAFFONT Didier et Mme VOLTO Véronique (UG)
Muret
- M. GASQUET Etienne et Mme VALLIER Vicky (UC)
- Mme MARTINEZ Emilie et M. MENDEGRIS Oscar (LR)
- M. AROLES Alain et Mme BÉOUT Caroline (RN)
- M. BOUTELOUP Jérôme et Mme TOUZET Sophie (UG)
- Mme ALBARET Marie-Pierre et M. VALADE Christian (ECO)
Pechbonnieu
- Mme DECAMPS Sonia et M. LAKIOTIS Franck (RN)
- Mme CAZELLE Lydie et M. CORBIÈRE Sylvain (FI)
- M. CUJIVES Didier et Mme GEIL-GOMEZ Sabine (UG)
- M. SINQUIN Maxime et Mme VAYROU Nicole (LR)
- M. BOTTOIS David et Mme GARCIA Martine (ECO)
Plaisance-du-Touch
- M. BOGART Pierre et Mme PERREU Anita (UC)
- M. DEUILHE Serge et Mme LECLERC Marie Claude (UG)
- M. ICHÉ Olivier et Mme VEYRIES Patricia (FI)
- Mme FAUX Juliane et M. REY-BÈTHBÉDER Nicolas (ECO)
- M. DARAM Pascal et Mme MONFRAIX Thérèse (LR)
- Mme AIELLO Lydia et M. LESPES Joel (RN)
Portet-sur-Garonne
- M. GLATIGNY Michel et Mme SAUVAGE Sabine (UCD)
- Mme ALFONSO Nora et M. BERGER Simon (FI)
- M. ESCABASSE Yoann et Mme GAZEL Brigitte (RN)
- M. SUAUD Thierry et Mme VIEU Annie (UG)
- Mme CHASSÉ Maeva et M. DUPLOYER Jérémy (ECO)
Revel
- M. HEBRARD Gilbert et Mme SIORAT Florence Anne (UG)
- Mme AJAC Pascale et M. BATIGNE Fernand (RN)
- M. DUMEUNIER Jacques et Mme TONNELIER Evelyne (EXG)
- M. BERGER Ronald et Mme LACROIX Nadège (ECO)
Saint-Gaudens
- M. DUCLOS Jean-Yves et Mme LAURENTIES BARRERE Céline (DVC)
- M. LASSERRE Fabien et Mme RAMOS Sylvia (FI)
- Mme DANFLOUS Marlène et M. MIRO Laurent (ECO)
- M. DELCHARD Loïc et Mme REMY Laëtitia (RN)
- M. LACROIX Julien et Mme MARQUERIE Corinne (UG)
Toulouse-1
- Mme CONSTANS Marie-Claire et M. SIFER Amokrane (UCD)
- Mme HARDY Isabelle et M. KLOTZ Julien (UG)
- Mme SCAMPA Victoria et M. TISSOT Nicolas (FI)
- Mme BOUCHER Anne et M. MENENDEZ Julian (EXG)
- M. MOREAU Théophane et Mme SALKAZANOV Nadine (RN)
- M. BENOIT-MARQUIE François et Mme RENAUD Clémentine (ECO)
Toulouse-2
- Mme FROMONT Nathalie et M. NEGRINI Raphaël (ECO)
- M. BERTRAND Jacques et Mme LE GOFF Francine (RN)
- Mme COLLONGEON Circé et M. MARÉCHAU Dominique (FI)
- M. CORDIER Emmanuel et Mme STEINMANN Véronique (DIV)
- M. CASBAS Laurent et Mme DUFRAISSE Cécile (UD)
- Mme COURADE Christine et M. FABRE Jean-Michel (UG)
Toulouse-3
- M. BOSCHERIE Julien et Mme TIXIER Marine (UC)
- M. AUTISSIER Michel et Mme BOUTON Claire-Lise (RN)
- Mme COMBRES Aline et M. TOULZA Antoine (FI)
- Mme MAHY Kavout et M. VALADIER Jean-Charles (ECO)
- Mme BOYER Anne Fanny et M. GABRIELI Alain (UG)
- M. DEMAY Patrice, Alain et Mme RESPAUD HEZARD Stéphanie (DVD)
Toulouse-4
- M. GRANDCHAMP DE CUEILLE Julien et Mme MAYEUX-BOUCHARD Marie-Hélène (UD)
- M. GUILLOU Charles et Mme VERNIOL Gisèle (ECO)
- Mme RUATTA Marie et M. SIBRA-PERINOTTI Antoine (RN)
- Mme GOFFRE PEDROSA Ines et M. TARAVELLA Aurélien (UG)
- M. CABRIÈRES Bernard et Mme WINNEPENNINCKX-KIESER Jacqueline (UC)
Toulouse-5
- Mme DE ROSTOLAN Alienor et M. FERRIEU Loïc (UCD)
- M. FOURKANI Mostafa et Mme HUMERY Judith (FI)
- M. BARKATS Thomas et Mme BIBOLLET Audrey (RN)
- M. FELLAH Mourad et Mme SAINT-AUBAIN Anaïs Alice Maïthé (UG)
- Mme SROCYNSKI Méryl et M. VIGUIER Julien (ECO)
Toulouse-6
- Mme EL KOUACHERI Zohra et M. LLORCA Jean-Louis (UG)
- Mme BELLEMARE Karine et M. KEBALO Julien (FI)
- M. IWASAKI Ken et Mme REY Francine (ECO)
- Mme BÉNAZET Eliane et M. JARROSSON Pascal (RN)
- M. AUDIGUIER Jean-François et Mme OCHOA Nina (UCD)
Toulouse-7
- Mme DEGERS Laurence et M. SIMION Arnaud (UG)
- M. LEPINEUX François et Mme OUSTRIC Nathalie (FI)
- M. MATTHIA Stefano et Mme RIGAULT Nicole (RN)
- M. LAMY Thomas et Mme QUARRATO Anne Marie (UCD)
- Mme JALOUNEIX Anaïs et M. LABBAT Baptiste (DIV)
Toulouse-8
- M. BOYER Maxime Camille Pierre et Mme GUENIN ÉPOUSE LEROY Laurence Helene Lucienne (UCD)
- M. PEYRAS Quentin et Mme STAMBACH-TERRENOIR Anne (FI)
- Mme FARCY Marie-Claude et M. GIBERT Vincent (UG)
- M. LAMOTTE Quentin et Mme RIEGEL Katia (RN)
- Mme LAFFITTE Karine et M. LEPEYTRE Florent (ECO)
Toulouse-9
- M. GIRAUD-MOREL Louis-Charles et Mme LAFARGUE Claire (LR)
- M. BAPT Pierre Nicolas et Mme RAMOS Cécile (UG)
- Mme COSTES-DANDURAND Helene et M. VERBIGUIÉ Damien (UC)
- Mme BRESSOLLES Nadine et M. SAADNA Ahmed (RN)
- Mme HONVAULT Caroline et M. PÉRÉ Marc (DVG)
- Mme MATAK Elisabeth et M. PAVAUX Malik (ECO)
Toulouse-10
- M. DE SCORRAILLE Jean-Baptiste et Mme LAMANT Sophie (UD)
- Mme BUIRA Paulette et M. PAILLE Michaël (RN)
- Mme FRANCHOMME Sandrine et M. LOSCERTALES Axel (UG)
- Mme FAILLETTAZ Marine et M. MIROUZE Simon (ECO)
Toulouse-11
- M. LUBAC Christophe et Mme MASELLA Lauriane Mélanie (UG)
- M. MARMOUGET David et Mme TACHOIRES Laure (FI)
- Mme DE CHAMBON Diane et M. MONTASSIER David (RN)
- Mme BROT Sylvie et M. CAZAULON Sébastien (UCD)
- M. AREVALO Henri et Mme BLEUSE Michèle (ECO)
Tournefeuille
- M. ANDREU-SEIGNÉ Aurélien et Mme TOURNEIX-PALLME Elisabeth (UC)
- Mme GALATAUD Elsa et M. SILVEIRA Agapito (FI)
- Mme CROQUETTE Martine et M. FOUCHIER Dominique (UG)
- M. MARIETTA Eric et Mme RIVIÈRE Régine (RN)
- Mme SAIDANI Anissa Zohra et M. SEBASTIA Rémy (ECO)
Villemur-sur-Tarn
- Mme BARRIERE Karine et M. DUMOULIN Jean-Marc (DVC)
- Mme IZARD Nicole et M. LEONARDELLI Julien (RN)
- M. DUBAELE Bertrand et Mme LETONDAL Catherine (ECO)
- M. DAVOUST Serge et Mme MOULINIER Véronique (FI)
- M. BONLEUX Nicolas et Mme PUECHAGUT Céline (LR)
- M. BATAILLE François et Mme CROISIER Céline (UG)