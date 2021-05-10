Départementales 2021 : qui sont les candidats dans le Puy-de-Dôme ?

Les 20 et 27 juin prochain, les électeurs sont appelés aux urnes pour choisir les membres de leur conseil départemental. Découvrez les candidats en lice dans les 31 cantons du Puy-de-Dôme.

Les élections départementales se tiendront les 20 et 27 juin.

Alors que le premier tour des élections départementales se tiendra le 20 juin prochain, la préfecture du Puy-de-Dôme a validé les candidatures déposées pour les 31 cantons du département. Découvrez les candidats.

*Les sigles des partis et alliances politiques : COM : Parti communiste - DIV : Divers - DVC : Divers Centre - DVD : Divers Droite - DVG : Divers Gauche - ECO : Ecologistes - EXD : Extrême-droite - EXG : Extrême-gauche - FI : France Insoumise - LR : Les Républicains - REM : la République en marche - RN : Rassemblement national - SOC : Parti Socialiste - UC : Union du Centre - UCD : Union du Centre de de la Droite - UG : Union de la Gauche - UGE : Union de la Gauche et des Écologistes.

Aigueperse

Mme CAZALOT May-Lin et M. VEDRINE Lucien (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme GAUDINIERE Nadine Remplaçant : M. VIGNAUD Didier

M. MAGNET Fabrice et Mme MONNET Karina (DVC) - Remplaçant : M. CLEMENTE Christophe Remplaçante : Mme VALLENET Marie-Christine

Mme BECERRA Céline et M. VILLAFRANCA Grégory (UG) - Remplaçante : Mme DUVAL Christine Remplaçant M. TISSANDIER Patrick

Ambert

M. DUVALLET Norbert et Mme GENESTOUX Marie-Josée (RN) - Remplaçant : M. MORIN André Remplaçante : Mme JACQUEMOND Danielle

M. GAUVIN Ivan et Mme QUÉNÉE Mayelle (UGE) - Remplaçant : M. QUÉNÉE Joris Remplaçante : Mme AUROI Danielle

Mme PRUNIER Valérie et M. SAUVADE Michel (UCD) - Remplaçante : Mme RICHARD Claire Remplaçant : M. BARRIER Daniel

M. MOLIMARD Alain et Mme OBERT-MONNET Sylvie (UG) - Remplaçant : M. LAVAL Eric Remplaçante : Mme DUBUIS Isabelle

Aubière

Mme PUGLIESE Marie-Angele et M. SINSARD Eric (UG) - Remplaçante : Mme ROY Maryse Remplaçant : M. FOURNIER Pierre

M. RIOL Pierre et Mme SZCZEPANIAK Eléonore (DVD) - Remplaçant : M. RIEUTORD Daniel Remplaçante : Mme LOPEZ Jany

Mme TIUNU Danielle et M. VERDIER Guillaume (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme KOVACIC Chantal Remplaçant : M. GALLERAND Patrick

Beaumont

M. CUZIN Jean-Paul et Mme PICARD Anne-Marie Remplaçant (UD) - : M. CHIRENT Vincent Remplaçante : Mme FAYE Aline

M. HOUOT Pascal et Mme REPIQUAND Astrid (RN) - Remplaçant : M. LALYSSE Claude Remplaçante : Mme COZETTE Sylvaine

Mme BAUDONNAT Brigitte et M. COCHEUX Jacques (UGE) - Remplaçante : Mme FRYSZMAN Sophie Remplaçant : M. SIGNORET Laurent

M. DUMEIL Alain et Mme TROTE Marie-José (DVD) - Remplaçant : M. MARTIN Damien Remplaçante : Mme VERT Marie-Claude

Billom

Mme GLACE LE GARS Jocelyne et M. GRAND Jacky (UG) - Remplaçante : Mme FOUET Amélie Remplaçant : M. BOUDOIRE David

M. JARNAC Nicolas et Mme LOUIS Jane (RN) - Remplaçant : M. COUTURIER Pierre Remplaçante : Mme CHALAGIRAUD Sonia

Brassac-les-Mines

M. BESSEYRE Fabien et Mme BRUN Pascale (UD) - Remplaçant : M. HOSMALIN Marc Remplaçante : Mme FRANCO Michèle

M. GOYON Yannick et Mme TAILLARDAT Anne (RN) - Remplaçant : M. DESPALLE Michaël Remplaçante : Mme ROUQUIER Monique

Mme MASSARDIER Marie-Laure et M. TINET Georges (UG) - Remplaçante : Mme BOTTE Dorothée Remplaçant : M. TRILLEAUD Eric

Mme BRUNETTI Graziella et M. CHALLET Vincent (UG) - Remplaçante : Mme BAFOIL Michelle Remplaçant : M. FRAISSE Pierre

Cébazat

M. FENAILLE Gabriel et Mme LEYMONIE Frédérique (DVG) - Remplaçant : M. BLANCHARD Gilles Remplaçante : Mme LUCARD Delphine

Mme BETHUNE Colette et M. NEUVY Flavien (UCD) Remplaçante : Mme SAMPAIO Minda Remplaçant : M. WEINMEISTER Nicolas

M. CHABOISSIER Jean-Pierre et Mme OLLIER Maryvonne (RN) - Remplaçant : M. ETCHEGOYHEN Eric Remplaçante : Mme LHERISSON Josiane

Chamalières

Mme NOLOT Nathalie et M. PILON Rémi (UGE) Remplaçante : Mme MERCIER Sophie Remplaçant : M. DIETZ Aymeric

Mme PRACROS Claude et M. SCHEIBLING Marc (UCD) - Remplaçante : Mme PUSO-GAYET Marie-Laure Remplaçant : M. CHOMILIER Jean-Pierre

M. JONVAUX Rodolphe et Mme JOUFFRET Nicole (UC) Remplaçant : M. NAKACHE Bruno Remplaçante : Mme FILION Sophie

M. FOUCQUETEAU Guillaume et Mme MARGOTTON Nathalie (RN) - Remplaçant : M. METAILLER Nicolas Remplaçante : Mme GOYON Laureen

M. LUNOT Jean-Pierre et Mme MARCHIS Marie-Anne (UCD) - Remplaçant : M. AUBERT Claude Remplaçant : Mme BIGOURET DENAES Marie-Christine

Châtel-Guyon

M. DE ABREU Jérôme et Mme VILLEDIEU Murielle (UG) - Remplaçant : M. PERONA Matthieu Remplaçante : Mme BOSSE Marie

Mme EYBALIN Nicole et M. LAFARGUE-MESONIER Claude (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme GREGOIRE Lucy Remplaçant : M. OLLIER Frédéric

M. CHAUVIN Lionel et Mme MALTRAIT Anne-Marie UD) - Remplaçant : M. CHRETIEN Jean-Pierre Remplaçante : Mme CHEVALLIER Sarah

Clermont-Ferrand-1

M. BOUZID Chrif et Mme ROUX-DOMINGET Nathalie (DVC) - Remplaçant : M. KILIC Adem Remplaçante : Mme LANGIANO Rosine

M. FORCE Stéphan et Mme PLATTEAUX Annick (RN) - Remplaçant : M. EXBRAYAT Jean Remplaçante : Mme MINOUFLET Marie

Mme BERNARD Valérie et M. POURCHON Alexandre (UG) - Remplaçante : Mme GATIGNOL Nora Remplaçant : M. AÏT EL MOUDEN Mohammed

Mme ALIOUI Salima et M. CHAABANE Amine Xavier (DVD) - Remplaçante : Mme LAURENT Aurélie Remplaçant : M. KHAYAT Cédric

M. COUSTES Louis et Mme MONTEL Fabienne (LR) - Remplaçant : M. FANGET Jean-Yves Remplaçante : Mme PIRES Céline

Mme REHLINGER Mélanie et M. SEKSEK Steven (EXD) - Remplaçante : Mme REBEYROTTE Monique Remplaçant : M. VIGOUROUX Raphaël

Clermont-Ferrand-2

M. BIDET Alain et Mme CHENNOUF-TERRASSE Fatima (FI) - Remplaçant : M. PALLUT Sylvain Remplaçante : Mme GHILARDI Nelly

M. CLÉMENT Louis et Mme MACHADO Nelly (RN) - Remplaçant : M. PEYRON Alain Remplaçante : Mme TISSANDIER Murielle

M. COURTADON Gérald et Mme FERREIRA DE SOUSA Manuela (UG) - Remplaçant : M. OUFRAD Hassan Remplaçante : Mme GENEIX Emilie

Mme BOUQUET Jocelyne et M. LANGERON-SAEZ Pierre (REM) - Remplaçante : Mme VIALANEIX Galina Remplaçant : M. GRIGNON Julien

Clermont-Ferrand-3

M. BONY Julien et Mme LAPORTE Cécile (LR) - Remplaçant : M. CHADEFAUX Cyrian Remplaçante : Mme MARTINEZ Maryse

Mme MAISONNET Sylvie et M. VEYSSIERE Rémi (UG) - Remplaçante : Mme ANTAR Rana Remplaçant : M. PETITJEAN Daniel

Mme CONTE Patricia et M. PINEL Kevin (EXD) - Remplaçante : Mme POLLET Corinne Remplaçant : M. VALY Dorian-Jérémy

M. MEFTAH Chamseaddine et Mme RIBEIRO Paula (EXG) - Remplaçant : M. PETIOT Rémi Remplaçante : Mme BENTOURE Anna

Mme CASTAING Josépha et M. SOULFOUR Franck (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme TOUCHE Christiane Remplaçant : M. DE MARCH Bruno

Clermont-Ferrand-4

M. MOREL Olivier et Mme NICLOUX Elisabeth (REM) - Remplaçant : M. LEJOLIVET-DELIGAND Nicolas Remplaçante : Mme DUMAS Annette

Mme BASTIEN Géraldine et M. CHABANEAU Florian (LR) - Remplaçante Mme BOYER Nathalie Remplaçant : M. REBOUL-SALZE Denis

M. COSKUN Alparslan et Mme DOUAY Louise (FI) - Remplaçant : M. SLAMA Bruno Remplaçante : Mme BENKORACHI Khadija

M. BRUNETTI Jules et Mme LEHOUX Angélique EXG) - Remplaçant : M. KLEIN Quentin Remplaçante : Mme BESSE Elisabeth

Mme GRANDSEIGNE Stéphanie et M. RAPHANEL François (DIV) - Remplaçante : Mme REVEL Siham Remplaçant : M. FAVERDIN Grégor

Mme BOURGEOIS Alexandrine et M. ROYER Cédric (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme ACHARD Jeanne Remplaçant : M. LEROY Bernard

M. BALDY Damien et Mme BRIAT Dominique (UGE) - Remplaçant : M. MANRY Patrick Remplaçante : Mme BRUANT Estelle

Clermont-Ferrand-5

Mme BARRAUD Marion et M. LE GALL Benoît (ECO) - Remplaçante : Mme VIGNAL Odile Remplaçant : M. FILÈRE Jérôme

M. CARTAILLER Yannick et Mme SABATIER Naïs (EXG) - Remplaçant : M. BARNAULT Ludwig Remplaçante : Mme PICANDET Véronique

M. RENIÉ Stanislas et Mme SERIN Elise (UC) - Remplaçant : M. FRANCANNET Philippe Remplaçante : Mme BERTONCELLO Catherine

M. GALPIER Sébastien et Mme KHEMISTI GALPIER Sylviane (LR) - Remplaçant : M. BRENAS Jean-Pierre Remplaçante : Mme MARTINET Anne-Claire

Mme EPHESTION Ana-Maria et M. VAUTRIN Jacques (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme FLAMENT Dominique Remplaçant : M. IDAROUSSI Alexis

Clermont-Ferrand-6

Mme JALICON Christiane et M. LAFOND Marc (UCD) - Remplaçante : Mme GIRAUD Marie-Amélie Remplaçant : M. SCHEYÉ Thierry

Mme JERBILLET Émilie et M. TANCOGNE Antonin (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme BEYSSERIAS Lucie Remplaçant : M. ROCHE François

M. SIRY Jean et Mme ZEBOUDJ Myriam (UG) - Remplaçant : M. GUEYDON Yves Remplaçante : Mme BRIGOU Fannie

Mme GUILHOT Patricia et M. TAILHANDIER Thierry (DVG) - Remplaçante : Mme BERARD Juliette Remplaçant M. LIABEUF Loïc

Mme LEGER Sylvie et M. RAYNAUD Patrick (UGE) - Remplaçante : Mme CHAUSSADE Laura-Marie Remplaçant : M. DELORME Jean-Paul

Cournon-d'Auvergne

Mme PERRIN Mina et M. VRILLAUD Didier (UGE) - Remplaçante : Mme TANFART Julie Remplaçant :M. REBELLO Romain

M. DONNA Stéphane et Mme FARGEIX Joëlle (RN) - Remplaçant : M. DELANNOY Daniel Remplaçante : Mme MADI Hadhirati

Mme MIELVAQUE Corinne et M. PRONONCE Hervé (DVD) - Remplaçante : Mme LEPAYSAN Rénatie Remplaçant : M. CORMERAIS Jean-Paul

M. PASCIUTO Bertrand et Mme POUILLE Monique (SOC) Remplaçant : M. MAITRIAS Philippe Remplaçante : Mme FOURTIN Margaux

Gerzat

Mme BROSSARD Brigitte et M. LAVALLARD André (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme MALCOIFFE Eliane Remplaçant : M. PEREZ Joseph

M. EMORINE Arnaud et Mme GARCIA ARIAS Amélia (COM) - Remplaçant : M. KHALFOUNI Faical Remplaçante : Mme RAMONAT Marie-Thérèse

M. DE MARCHI Rémi et Mme DE VASCONCELOS Stéphanie (UD) - Remplaçant : M. CHABRIER Michel Remplaçante : Mme POULY Chantale

Mme GUÉDOUAH-VALLÉE Emilie et M. PICHOT Serge (UG) - Remplaçante : Mme MATHEY Catherine Remplaçant : M. SAUSSAC Cyril

Issoire

M. BERNIGAUD Georges et Mme FERRY Géraldine (RN) - Remplaçant : M. GORIT Adrien Remplaçante : Mme CHÈZE Chantal

M. BARRAUD Bertrand et Mme VALLEE Isabelle (UD) - Remplaçant : M. COLLET Jean Pierre Remplaçante : Mme VERGE Joelle

M. GRAILHE Yves et Mme PELLETIER Hélène (UGE) - Remplaçant : M. LONGEON Jean-Luc Remplaçante : Mme DIJOUX Graziella

Lezoux

M. MAZEYRAT Michel et Mme MONTBRIZON Julie (UG) - Remplaçant : M. BLANC Didier Remplaçante : Mme AUGERY Emilie

M. CAUVIN Sébastien et Mme COULADAIZE Delphine (RN) - Remplaçant : M. FALCONNIER David Remplaçante : Mme FLAMAND Madeleine

Mme BERNARD Célia et M. DAUDUIT Cédric (DVD) - Remplaçante : Mme FORESTIER Annick Remplaçant : M. BOURNAT Christian

Maringues

Mme DERUEM Guylène et M. MORIN Jean (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme DAYGUES Colette Remplaçant : M. GERARD Michel

M. BRUGEROLLES Julien et Mme CLAUX Lydie (COM) - Remplaçant : M. ROUX Henri Remplaçante : Mme DENIS Jeanine

M. GOLD Eric et Mme VIRLOGEUX Alexandra (DVG) - Remplaçant : M. DAUPHANT Guillaume Remplaçante : Mme BOURGOUGNON Sandra

Les Martres-de-Veyre

Mme CHABANOL Aude et M. MALLET David (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme JACQUIER Brigitte Remplaçant : M. LAMY Jean-Claude

M. DEFOND Arthur et Mme LANOS Juliette (EXG) - Remplaçant : M. GILBERT Sylvain Remplaçante : Mme BARBRY Hélène

M. PETEL Gilles et Mme PHAM Catherine (UG) - Remplaçant : M. ROUSSEL Jean-Pierre Remplaçante : Mme FOURNIER Nadège

Les Monts du Livradois

Mme BURIAS Aude et M. DUBOURGNOUX Eric (UG) - Remplaçante : Mme LEDUC Marika Remplaçant : M. DUGNAS Sébastien

Mme BOURNIER Rachel et M. MENAGER Marc (DVG) - Remplaçante : Mme BRUYÈRE Caroline Remplaçant : M. FARGE Pascal

M. AUCLAIR Cédric et Mme DUSUEL Marie-Louise (RN) - Remplaçant : M. BESNARD Jean-Michel Remplaçante : Mme VISONE Eisabeth

Orcines

Mme GENESTE Emilie et M. GIMARD Jacques (DVD) - Remplaçante : Mme SAELENS Julie Remplaçant : M. BATTUT Alexandre

Mme BONY Martine et M. BOYER Jean-Marc (UD) - Remplaçante : Mme TYSSANDIER Martine Remplaçant : M. MORVAN Jean-Marc

Mme LOZANO Nicole et M. ORAMBOT Clément (UGE) - Remplaçante : Mme GERBAUD Manon Remplaçant : M. THEBAULT Alain

M. BRULÉ Didier et Mme MORTREUX Anne-Marie (RN) - Remplaçant : M. LASSALAS Alexandre Remplaçante : Mme AHOND Jocelyne

Pont-du-Château

M. DERRÉ Joël-Michel et Mme PASSARIEU Valérie (DIV) - Remplaçant : M. GAVAIX Matthieu-Pierre Remplaçante : Mme GUILLOT Jacinthe

Mme CARLETTO Brigitte et M. GEORGEL Gérald (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme COHADON Claudine Remplaçant : M. RATAO Yoanne

M. SANCHEZ Nicolas et Mme VERGNAT Isabelle (UGE) - Remplaçant : M. HABILES Amir Remplaçante : Mme BRIEU Claire

M. BETENFELD Gérard et Mme CARDONA Nathalie (UG) - Remplaçant : M. GRABIA Jean Remplaçante : Mme MENDES Angélique

Riom

Mme SANTOS Carmen et M. THEVAND Gérard (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme VENTURINI Armelle Remplaçant : M. BORDET Guy

Mme FLORI-DUTOUR Stéphanie et M. PERRET Jean-Philippe (DVD) - Remplaçante : Mme LAFOND Françoise Remplaçant : M. BELIN Etienne

M. GRANGEON Christian et Mme LAURENT Audrey (UG) - Remplaçant : M. TOUBANI Atman Remplaçante : Mme SARAZIN Lorrène

Saint-Eloy-les-Mines

M. DUMAS Laurent et Mme PIQUELLE Margaux (SOC) - Remplaçant : M. THOMAS Romain Remplaçant : Mme BOURNAT GONZALEZ Karine

M. GAUMET Jérôme et Mme LELONG Joselyne (UCD) - Remplaçant : M. DURIN Sylvain Remplaçante : Mme RUTKOWSKI Laurianne

Mme BLANCARD Michèle et M. TIMMINS (RN) - François Remplaçante : Mme BRICHET Bernadette Remplaçant : M. MEYNARD Alain

Saint-Georges-de-Mons

M. BONNET Grégory et Mme RAINEAU Clémentine (DVG) - Remplaçant : M. MANUBY Didier Remplaçante : Mme CAUDRELIER PEYNET Valérie

M. BONNEFOY Claude et Mme MEUNIER Martine (RN) - Remplaçant : M. MICHOT Gilles Remplaçante : Mme ALVÈS Ericka

Mme PARANT Corinne et M. PERRIN Julien (DVD) - Remplaçante Mme COUPAS Corinne Remplaçant : M. ESPAGNOL Alain

Saint-Ours

Mme HEUGAS Emilie et M. LONGCHAMBON Vladimir (DVD) - Remplaçante : Mme BLOSSE Monique Remplaçant : M. ECHALIER Alexandre

M. CAZE Alain et Mme LYAUDET-ANDRIEU Magali (SOC) - Remplaçant : M. NÉDELLEC Jean-Yves Remplaçante : Mme SAMPER Alexandra

Mme MANUBY Audrey et M. ROUGHEOL Cédric (DVD) - Remplaçante Mme BESSON Carole Remplaçant : M. CHANSARD Gérard

M. CHATARD Jean-François et Mme MADELRIEUX Isabelle (RN) - Remplaçant : M. DUPRE Michel Remplaçante : Mme MADELRIEUX Sylvie

Le Sancy

M. FOUROT Olivier et Mme JIMENEZ Nathalie (UC) - Remplaçant : M. HEMAR Antoine Remplaçante : Mme TRAVERS Maryse

M. ECHAVIDRE Frédéric et Mme SARLIEVE Claude (UD) - Remplaçant : M. SAUVAT David Remplaçante : Mme BARTAIRE Sylvie

Mme BATISSON Françoise et M. DOUX Vivien (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme SAUVAT Marie Remplaçant : M. MÉZY Fabrice

Mme CROZET Elisabeth et M. GAY Lionel (UG) - Remplaçante : Mme TRIBON Marie Remplaçante : M. TOURNADRE Yannick

Thiers

Mme BISCOS Anne et M. LACELLE Patric (RN) - Remplaçante : Mme HERMABESSIERE Lise Remplaçant : M. ROCHE Claude

M. GÉRY Marcellin et Mme MORENO Magdalena (DIV) - Remplaçant : M. BARELLI Jean-Marc Remplaçante : Mme DELAHAIS Céline

M. CROUZOULON Rémy et Mme SOUCHE Stéphanie (UGE) - Remplaçant : M. BENOIT À LA GUILLAUME Alain Remplaçante : Mme CHEVALDONNÉ Annie

Mme BOUDON Hélène et M. CHAMBON Olivier (DVG) - Remplaçante : Mme PERRIN Isabelle Remplaçant : M. GOUILLON-CHENOT Claude

Vic-le-Comte