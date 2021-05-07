Élections départementales : voici la liste des candidats dans l'Yonne
- Par Denis Souilla, France Bleu Auxerre
Les élections départementales dans l'Yonne se précisent. Les candidats avaient jusqu'au mercredi 5 mai pour se présenter en binôme femme-homme ou homme-femme. Ils sont en tout 160 avec suppléants répartis sur les 21 cantons incaunais pour les scrutins les 20 et 27 juin.
Les candidats aux élections départementales dans l'Yonne sont désormais connus. Ils avaient jusqu'au mercredi 5 mai pour officialiser leur candidature en binôme. La préfecture vient d'en communiquer la liste pour les 21 cantons du département.
Auxerre-1
- Mme FEVRE Sophie et M. LAVERDANT Christophe. Suppléants : MASDAN Mina et NATALI Joachim.
- M. BAILLY Jean-Philippe et Mme GUTSCHE Halima Georgette. Suppléants : BRUNEAUD Christian et AUGÉ Christine.
- M. FASQUEL Christian et Mme HAMELIN Juliette. Suppléants : LEBEL Gaël et HAUSSER Angéla.
- Mme BOILEAU-GUINOT Karine et M. LE GOFF Yves. Suppléants : TORT Sabine et POINSOT Eric.
- M. DUCROUX Michel et Mme MIREDIN Emmanuelle. Suppléants : BOUCHROU Nordine et REROLE Marie-Claire.
Auxerre-2
- Mme GUIBLAIN Arminda et M. SIOPATHIS Magloire. Suppléants : AVRILLAULT Dominique et CALMUS Régis.
- M. BROCHIER Alexandre et Mme CHADELAT Rachel. Suppléants : MOREAU Richard et MALLET Priscilla.
- M. BENARD Vulfran et Mme LEHODEY Marie-Noëlle. Suppléants : DUINA Luc et MARLIN Pascale.
- Mme OUNES Malika et M. PICARD Patrick. Suppléants : LAFORGE Emilie et CHANUT Emmanuel.
Auxerre-3
- Mme BORGNAT Eglantine et M. EL IDRISSI Rachid. Suppléants : NGOUMBI Charisse et BOURGEOIS Olivier.
- M. BONNEFOND Christophe et Mme JOAQUINA Isabelle. Suppléants : ANTUNES Stéphane et MOREAU Marie-Claude.
- Mme FASQUEL Michèle et M. GARNIER Aloïs. Suppléants : PERREAU-CALMUS Colette et PERRIGAULT Laurent.
- Mme BONDOUX Laurence et M. WALKDEN Andrew. Suppléants : NAHAN Brigitte et DE BURGHRAVE Mathieu.
Auxerre-4
- Mme BILLON Delphine et M. HENRIAT Pascal. Suppléants : VOYE Patricia et BEAULIEU François.
- M. DEBAIN Mathieu et Mme TURPIN Fanny. Suppléants : SYDA Christophe et DÉON Laura.
- M. BLAISE Pascal et Mme CROENNE Marie-Pierre. Suppléants : ROI Pascal et LEMAIRE Sandrine.
- Mme ANTENNI Christiane et M. ROYCOURT Denis. Suppléants : MOSTAERT Sylvie et PICQ Thierry.
Avallon
- Mme FARCY Aurélie et M. GERMAIN Pascal. Suppléants : SOILLY Sylvie et NASSELEVITCH Serge.
- M. HEITZMANN Jordan et Mme PATOURET Sonia. Suppléants : BARACCO Charles et SOUPAULT Nicole.
- M. COURTOIS Xavier et Mme JAOLAZA Cloria. Suppléants : HUCHARD Jérôme et LEBLOND Aurore.
- Mme BOUVIER Fanny et M. ROZET Dylan. Suppléants : JEANNOT Claudette et DEMARTINI Gérard.
- M. MONNIER Sylvain et Mme WERNER Marie-Solange. Suppléants : BLATT Daniel et FEIGNON Nathalie.
- M. BEAUPIN Patrice et Mme LIPIETZ Hélène. Suppléants : LASNE Arnaud et BOIZANTE Isabel.
Brienon-sur-Armançon
- M. DELAVAULT Jérôme et Mme MAUDET Catherine. Suppléants : DELAGNEAU Jean-Luc et PÉRARD Anne-Marie.
- M. OLIVER Jean-François et Mme PICASSE Henriette. Suppléants : VIRAPIN Jean-Philippe et JACQUET Edwige.
- Mme CLUZEL Agnès et M. THEVENON Bernard. Suppléants : ROLLIN Catherine et DELAVAULT Peter-Forest.
Chablis
- Mme CHARPIGNON Sylvie et M. GENDRAUD Patrick. Suppléants : ROYER Chantal et LARDIN Philippe.
- Mme BERRAHO Anissa et M. CONSTANS Hervé. Suppléants : AREZKI Zina et LIVET Thierry.
- Mme BROUIN Danièle et M. SACKEPEY Gilles. Suppléants : ANDRU Mathilde et CHEYSSON Christophe.
Charny Orée de Puisaye
- Mme EULRIET Irène et M. RAOUT Jean-Pierre. Suppléants : MARMOUSET Joëlle et BEULLARD Michel.
- Mme GRASSET Patricia et M. LETIERCE Jean-Christophe. Suppléants : ALBERTELLA Nathalie et FLEURY Eric.
- M. AOMAR Mahfoud et Mme MANTEZ Chantal. Suppléants : CHASSERY Arnaud et JANNOT Gaëlle.
- Mme BORNET Sylvie et M. PROST Richard. Suppléants : LAGUERRE Christel et GROSSET Claude.
Cœur de Puisaye
- M. BLOT Philippe et Mme BOURRELLIER Marie Pierre. Suppléants : VILLEMINOT Franck et BARBAULT Céline.
- Mme BARASSIN Isabelle et M. BOURGEOIS Pascal. Suppléants : BEAUJARD Maryse et SANCHIS Jean-Pierre.
- Mme BETHUEL Annick et M. GRENON Daniel. Suppléants : POITOU Martine et JOLY Alain.
- M. ABRY Gilles et Mme FROMENT-MEURICE Isabelle. Suppléants : D'ASTORG Charles et DAGREGORIO Clotilde.
- M. COSTA Victor et Mme LAROCHE-FONTAINE Claire. Suppléants : MASSOT Bernard et DELORME Hélène.
Gâtinais en Bourgogne
- Mme DUFOUR Aurélie et M. TOUPET Yoann. Suppléants : MORIN Patricia et CZERWINSKI Philippe.
- M. DESCHAMPS Christian et Mme GREMY Delphine. Suppléants : MILACHON Marcel et PASQUIER Corinne.
- M. HENRY Jean-Luc et Mme HERNANDEZ Vanessa. Suppléants : BATARD Nicolas et CORNIL Martine.
- Mme AITA Christine et M. BARRET Loïc. Suppléants : AMBERMONT Annie et SÉGUELAS Étienne.
Joigny
- Mme KERMIN Annie et M. KERMIN Jean-Charles. Suppléants : CADIOU Alice et DESCHAMPS Francis.
- M. BURIER Philippe et Mme COLAS Frédérique. Suppléants : BARRET Jean-Pierre et MONNIER Bernadette.
- M. ANDRÉ Cyril et Mme REBILLON Elodie. Suppléants : FORTUNA Olivier et HEMERY Marie-Françoise.
- Mme CAUCHOIS Natacha et M. DELAUNAY Christophe. Suppléants : KUBASIK Céline et BOURSIN Nicolas.
- M. POINTEAU-LANGEVIN Clément et Mme ROSET Erika. Suppléants : STAELENS Florent et LOPEZ Nathalie.
Joux-la-Ville
- Mme LERMAN Colette et M. VILLIERS André. Suppléants : PICART Sandra et JEANNIN Pierre.
- Mme BEL Monique et M. VEYSSIÈRE Philippe. Suppléants : BONIS Odile et DESCHAMPS Lionel.
- M. RADET Philippe et Mme VERDIER Nancy. Suppléants : RENIAUD Henry et GUILLEMARD Carmen.
Migennes
- M. BOUCHER François et Mme EVRARD Marie-Agnès. Suppléants : PETIT Philippe et SOUPIROT Valérie.
- Mme CHICANNE Karine et M. MENANT Moïse. Suppléants : SCHOTT-SOUCHARD Aurélie Anne-Marie et NOURAUD Jean-Pierre.
- Mme MEYROUNE Anna et M. SÉRANDAT Marc. Suppléants : CALIF Judicaëlle et KOR Taoufik.
Pont-sur-Yonne
- Mme LEBLANC Laurence et M. LUBOUE Romain. Suppléants : HAUSSER Béatrice et GUILLAUMEAU Éric.
- Mme COUTOULY Laurie et M. GOGLINS François. Suppléants : BARON Annick et AUDIARD Ludovic.
- M. DORTE Grégory et Mme SINEAU Dominique. Suppléants : LAVENTUREUX Claude et DEVINAT Catherine.
Saint-Florentin
- M. ANDRÉ Gérard et Mme CAPITAIN Marie-Laure. Suppléants : MAILLARD Daniel et DAUVISSAT Lysiane.
- Mme CHEUILLOT-GAUDEAU Catherine et M. ROSAMEL Eric. Suppléants : PRUNIER Karen et BILLET Christian.
- M. CORNIOT Thierry et Mme ROY Elodie. Suppléants : BOUNON Alain et BOUROTTE Flavie.
Sens-1
- M. LERMITHE Nicolas et Mme TOUZELET Virginie. Suppléants : LECOURT Julien et DROMER Annie.
- Mme PIEUX Ghislaine et M. PIRMAN Gilles. Suppléants : ETHUIN-COFFINET Laurence et DINET Jean-Luc.
- Mme BURGOS Angélique et M. PRÉLY Benoît. Suppléants : SEMAL Monique et SÉGUIN Mickaël.
Sens-2
- M. GIVORD Jean-Luc et Mme QUENTIN Clarisse. Suppléants : SABATTIER Gilles et MAINVIS Séverine.
- Mme BUREAUX Gaëlann et M. THIRIET Jérôme. Suppléants : WARION Françoise et NICHÈLE Jean-François.
- Mme CHAPPUIT Dominique et M. GYSSELS Jean-Benoît. Suppléants : PARLE Sandrine et LALLOUÉ Christian.
- Mme LEVACHER Raymonde et M. PETIT Cyril. Suppléants : DESVAUX Martine et HAUSSER Adriano
Thorigny-sur-Oreuse
- M. MASSARD Ludovic et Mme VILBOIS Annik. Suppléants : COLSON Michel et RIGHETTI Margueritte.
- M. CAMPAGNE Steve et Mme CROUZET Michèle. Suppléants : PATRICK Jean et JANOT Eve.
- Mme BARDEAU Catherine et M. BOUCHIER Alexandre. Suppléants : OFFREDI Nadine et NÉZONDET Sylvain.
- M. JOB Alain et Mme LAFONTAN Marion. Suppléants : LEBLANC Jean-Philippe et DUMAIRE Chantal.
Tonnerrois
- Mme JERUSALEM Anne et M. MANUEL Lucas. Suppléants : GY Florence et PIANON Maurice.
- Mme CAMUS NEYENS Sandrine et M. HÉNON Jérémy. Suppléants : FRIOCOURT Sylvie et SOULIER Didier.
- M. CLECH Cédric et Mme TRONEL Catherine. Suppléants : DELPRAT Eric et ROYER Maryse.
Villeneuve-sur-Yonne
- Mme LOPEZ Audrey et M. ROSALIE Xavier. Suppléants : DEMETS Mélina et GARCIA Cyrille.
- Mme FRASSETTO Elisabeth et M. TERRASSON Lionel. Suppléants : TOULLIER Catherine et GOUYON Jean-Pierre.
- Mme FERCOCQ Hélène et M. GERVIER Bruno. Suppléants : BARON Hélène et LAFOLLY Christian.
Vincelles
- Mme HADJALLI Najiba et M. VECTEN Yves. Suppléants : TAMBOUR Armelle et MORISSET Dominique
- Mme BERTHIER Odile et M. VIGOUROUX Philippe. Suppléants : ANTON Isabelle et DESNOYERS Jean
- M. CROENNE Léandre et Mme MATEOS Sandra. Suppléants : DI COSTANZO Jean-Pierre et CAPPELIER Marie-Christine
- Mme MICHAUD Isabelle et M. MINIER Jean-Luc. Suppléants : SULTAN Nathalie et MACCHIA Claude