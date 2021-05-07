Retour
Politique

Élections départementales : voici la liste des candidats dans l'Yonne

-
Par , France Bleu Auxerre
Yonne

Les élections départementales dans l'Yonne se précisent. Les candidats avaient jusqu'au mercredi 5 mai pour se présenter en binôme femme-homme ou homme-femme. Ils sont en tout 160 avec suppléants répartis sur les 21 cantons incaunais pour les scrutins les 20 et 27 juin.

Élections départementales : voici la liste des candidats dans l'Yonne
Élections départementales : voici la liste des candidats dans l'Yonne © Maxppp - Alexandre MARCHI

Les candidats aux élections départementales dans l'Yonne sont désormais connus. Ils avaient jusqu'au mercredi 5 mai pour officialiser leur candidature en binôme. La préfecture vient d'en communiquer la liste pour les 21 cantons du département.

Auxerre-1

  • Mme FEVRE Sophie et   M. LAVERDANT Christophe. Suppléants : MASDAN   Mina   et    NATALI   Joachim.
  • M. BAILLY   Jean-Philippe et Mme GUTSCHE Halima Georgette. Suppléants : BRUNEAUD   Christian   et    AUGÉ   Christine.
  • M. FASQUEL   Christian et Mme HAMELIN Juliette. Suppléants : LEBEL   Gaël   et    HAUSSER   Angéla.
  • Mme BOILEAU-GUINOT   Karine et M. LE GOFF Yves. Suppléants : TORT   Sabine   et    POINSOT   Eric.
  • M. DUCROUX Michel   et Mme MIREDIN Emmanuelle. Suppléants : BOUCHROU   Nordine   et    REROLE   Marie-Claire.

Auxerre-2

  • Mme GUIBLAIN   Arminda et M. SIOPATHIS Magloire. Suppléants : AVRILLAULT   Dominique   et    CALMUS   Régis.
  • M. BROCHIER   Alexandre et Mme CHADELAT Rachel. Suppléants : MOREAU   Richard   et    MALLET   Priscilla.
  • M. BENARD Vulfran   et Mme LEHODEY Marie-Noëlle. Suppléants : DUINA   Luc   et    MARLIN   Pascale.
  • Mme OUNES Malika et   M. PICARD Patrick. Suppléants : LAFORGE   Emilie   et    CHANUT   Emmanuel.

Auxerre-3

  • Mme BORGNAT   Eglantine et M. EL IDRISSI Rachid. Suppléants : NGOUMBI   Charisse   et    BOURGEOIS   Olivier.
  • M. BONNEFOND   Christophe et Mme JOAQUINA Isabelle. Suppléants : ANTUNES   Stéphane   et    MOREAU   Marie-Claude.
  • Mme FASQUEL Michèle   et M. GARNIER Aloïs. Suppléants : PERREAU-CALMUS   Colette   et    PERRIGAULT   Laurent.
  • Mme BONDOUX   Laurence et M. WALKDEN Andrew. Suppléants : NAHAN   Brigitte   et    DE BURGHRAVE   Mathieu.

Auxerre-4

  • Mme BILLON Delphine   et M. HENRIAT Pascal. Suppléants : VOYE   Patricia   et    BEAULIEU   François.
  • M. DEBAIN Mathieu   et Mme TURPIN Fanny. Suppléants : SYDA   Christophe   et    DÉON   Laura.
  • M. BLAISE Pascal et   Mme CROENNE Marie-Pierre. Suppléants : ROI   Pascal   et    LEMAIRE   Sandrine.
  • Mme ANTENNI   Christiane et M. ROYCOURT Denis. Suppléants : MOSTAERT   Sylvie   et    PICQ   Thierry.

Avallon

  • Mme FARCY Aurélie   et M. GERMAIN Pascal. Suppléants : SOILLY   Sylvie   et    NASSELEVITCH   Serge.
  • M. HEITZMANN Jordan   et Mme PATOURET Sonia. Suppléants : BARACCO   Charles   et    SOUPAULT   Nicole.
  • M. COURTOIS Xavier   et Mme JAOLAZA Cloria. Suppléants : HUCHARD   Jérôme   et    LEBLOND   Aurore.
  • Mme BOUVIER Fanny   et M. ROZET Dylan. Suppléants : JEANNOT   Claudette   et    DEMARTINI   Gérard.
  • M. MONNIER Sylvain   et Mme WERNER Marie-Solange. Suppléants : BLATT   Daniel   et    FEIGNON   Nathalie.
  • M. BEAUPIN Patrice   et Mme LIPIETZ Hélène. Suppléants : LASNE   Arnaud   et    BOIZANTE   Isabel.

Brienon-sur-Armançon

  • M. DELAVAULT Jérôme   et Mme MAUDET Catherine. Suppléants : DELAGNEAU   Jean-Luc   et    PÉRARD   Anne-Marie.
  • M. OLIVER   Jean-François et Mme PICASSE Henriette. Suppléants : VIRAPIN   Jean-Philippe   et    JACQUET   Edwige.
  • Mme CLUZEL Agnès et   M. THEVENON Bernard. Suppléants : ROLLIN   Catherine   et    DELAVAULT   Peter-Forest.

Chablis

  • Mme CHARPIGNON   Sylvie et M. GENDRAUD Patrick. Suppléants : ROYER   Chantal   et    LARDIN   Philippe.
  • Mme BERRAHO Anissa   et M. CONSTANS Hervé. Suppléants : AREZKI   Zina   et    LIVET   Thierry.
  • Mme BROUIN Danièle   et M. SACKEPEY Gilles. Suppléants : ANDRU   Mathilde   et    CHEYSSON   Christophe.

Charny Orée de Puisaye

  • Mme EULRIET Irène   et M. RAOUT Jean-Pierre. Suppléants : MARMOUSET   Joëlle   et    BEULLARD   Michel.
  • Mme GRASSET   Patricia et M. LETIERCE Jean-Christophe. Suppléants : ALBERTELLA   Nathalie   et    FLEURY   Eric.
  • M. AOMAR Mahfoud et   Mme MANTEZ Chantal. Suppléants : CHASSERY   Arnaud   et    JANNOT   Gaëlle.
  • Mme BORNET Sylvie   et M. PROST Richard. Suppléants : LAGUERRE   Christel   et    GROSSET   Claude.

Cœur de   Puisaye

  • M. BLOT Philippe et   Mme BOURRELLIER Marie Pierre. Suppléants : VILLEMINOT   Franck   et    BARBAULT   Céline.
  • Mme BARASSIN   Isabelle et M. BOURGEOIS Pascal. Suppléants : BEAUJARD   Maryse   et    SANCHIS   Jean-Pierre.
  • Mme BETHUEL Annick   et M. GRENON Daniel. Suppléants : POITOU   Martine   et    JOLY   Alain.
  • M. ABRY Gilles et   Mme FROMENT-MEURICE Isabelle. Suppléants : D'ASTORG   Charles   et    DAGREGORIO   Clotilde.
  • M. COSTA Victor et   Mme LAROCHE-FONTAINE Claire. Suppléants : MASSOT   Bernard   et    DELORME   Hélène.

Gâtinais en Bourgogne

  • Mme DUFOUR Aurélie   et M. TOUPET Yoann. Suppléants : MORIN   Patricia   et    CZERWINSKI   Philippe.
  • M. DESCHAMPS   Christian et Mme GREMY Delphine. Suppléants : MILACHON   Marcel   et    PASQUIER   Corinne.
  • M. HENRY Jean-Luc   et Mme HERNANDEZ Vanessa. Suppléants : BATARD   Nicolas   et    CORNIL   Martine.
  • Mme AITA Christine   et M. BARRET Loïc. Suppléants : AMBERMONT   Annie   et    SÉGUELAS   Étienne.

Joigny

  • Mme KERMIN Annie et   M. KERMIN Jean-Charles. Suppléants : CADIOU   Alice   et    DESCHAMPS   Francis.
  • M. BURIER Philippe   et Mme COLAS Frédérique. Suppléants : BARRET   Jean-Pierre   et    MONNIER   Bernadette.
  • M. ANDRÉ Cyril et   Mme REBILLON Elodie. Suppléants : FORTUNA   Olivier   et    HEMERY   Marie-Françoise.
  • Mme CAUCHOIS   Natacha et M. DELAUNAY Christophe. Suppléants : KUBASIK   Céline   et    BOURSIN   Nicolas.
  • M.   POINTEAU-LANGEVIN Clément et Mme ROSET Erika. Suppléants : STAELENS   Florent   et    LOPEZ   Nathalie.

Joux-la-Ville

  • Mme LERMAN Colette   et M. VILLIERS André. Suppléants : PICART   Sandra   et    JEANNIN   Pierre.
  • Mme BEL Monique et   M. VEYSSIÈRE Philippe. Suppléants : BONIS   Odile   et    DESCHAMPS   Lionel.
  • M. RADET Philippe   et Mme VERDIER Nancy. Suppléants : RENIAUD   Henry   et    GUILLEMARD   Carmen.

Migennes

  • M. BOUCHER François   et Mme EVRARD Marie-Agnès. Suppléants : PETIT   Philippe   et    SOUPIROT   Valérie.
  • Mme CHICANNE Karine   et M. MENANT Moïse. Suppléants : SCHOTT-SOUCHARD   Aurélie Anne-Marie   et    NOURAUD   Jean-Pierre.
  • Mme MEYROUNE Anna   et M. SÉRANDAT Marc. Suppléants : CALIF   Judicaëlle   et    KOR   Taoufik.

Pont-sur-Yonne

  • Mme LEBLANC   Laurence et M. LUBOUE Romain. Suppléants : HAUSSER   Béatrice   et    GUILLAUMEAU   Éric.
  • Mme COUTOULY Laurie   et M. GOGLINS François. Suppléants : BARON   Annick   et    AUDIARD   Ludovic.
  • M. DORTE Grégory et   Mme SINEAU Dominique. Suppléants : LAVENTUREUX   Claude   et    DEVINAT   Catherine.

Saint-Florentin

  • M. ANDRÉ Gérard et   Mme CAPITAIN Marie-Laure. Suppléants : MAILLARD   Daniel   et    DAUVISSAT   Lysiane.
  • Mme   CHEUILLOT-GAUDEAU Catherine et M. ROSAMEL Eric. Suppléants : PRUNIER   Karen   et    BILLET   Christian.
  • M. CORNIOT Thierry   et Mme ROY Elodie. Suppléants : BOUNON   Alain   et    BOUROTTE   Flavie.

Sens-1

  • M. LERMITHE Nicolas   et Mme TOUZELET Virginie. Suppléants : LECOURT   Julien   et    DROMER   Annie.
  • Mme PIEUX Ghislaine   et M. PIRMAN Gilles. Suppléants : ETHUIN-COFFINET   Laurence   et    DINET   Jean-Luc.
  • Mme BURGOS   Angélique et M. PRÉLY Benoît. Suppléants : SEMAL   Monique   et    SÉGUIN   Mickaël.

Sens-2

  • M. GIVORD Jean-Luc   et Mme QUENTIN Clarisse. Suppléants : SABATTIER   Gilles   et    MAINVIS   Séverine.
  • Mme BUREAUX Gaëlann   et M. THIRIET Jérôme. Suppléants : WARION   Françoise   et    NICHÈLE   Jean-François.
  • Mme CHAPPUIT   Dominique et M. GYSSELS Jean-Benoît. Suppléants : PARLE   Sandrine   et    LALLOUÉ   Christian.
  • Mme LEVACHER   Raymonde et M. PETIT Cyril. Suppléants : DESVAUX   Martine   et    HAUSSER   Adriano

Thorigny-sur-Oreuse

  • M. MASSARD Ludovic   et Mme VILBOIS Annik. Suppléants : COLSON   Michel   et    RIGHETTI   Margueritte.
  • M. CAMPAGNE Steve   et Mme CROUZET Michèle. Suppléants : PATRICK   Jean   et   JANOT   Eve.
  • Mme BARDEAU   Catherine et M. BOUCHIER Alexandre. Suppléants : OFFREDI   Nadine   et    NÉZONDET   Sylvain.
  • M. JOB Alain et Mme   LAFONTAN Marion. Suppléants : LEBLANC   Jean-Philippe   et    DUMAIRE   Chantal.

Tonnerrois

  • Mme JERUSALEM Anne   et M. MANUEL Lucas. Suppléants : GY   Florence   et    PIANON   Maurice.
  • Mme CAMUS NEYENS   Sandrine et M. HÉNON Jérémy. Suppléants : FRIOCOURT   Sylvie   et    SOULIER   Didier.
  • M. CLECH Cédric et   Mme TRONEL Catherine. Suppléants : DELPRAT   Eric   et    ROYER   Maryse.

Villeneuve-sur-Yonne

  • Mme LOPEZ Audrey et   M. ROSALIE Xavier. Suppléants : DEMETS   Mélina   et    GARCIA   Cyrille.
  • Mme FRASSETTO   Elisabeth et M. TERRASSON Lionel. Suppléants : TOULLIER   Catherine   et    GOUYON   Jean-Pierre.
  • Mme FERCOCQ Hélène   et M. GERVIER Bruno. Suppléants : BARON   Hélène   et    LAFOLLY   Christian.

Vincelles

  • Mme HADJALLI Najiba   et M. VECTEN Yves. Suppléants : TAMBOUR   Armelle   et    MORISSET   Dominique
  • Mme BERTHIER Odile   et M. VIGOUROUX Philippe. Suppléants : ANTON   Isabelle   et    DESNOYERS   Jean
  • M. CROENNE Léandre   et Mme MATEOS Sandra. Suppléants : DI COSTANZO   Jean-Pierre   et    CAPPELIER   Marie-Christine
  • Mme MICHAUD   Isabelle et M. MINIER Jean-Luc. Suppléants : SULTAN   Nathalie   et    MACCHIA   Claude
-
- © Visactu
-
- © Visactu
