Le Pays-Basque accorde sa confiance à Benoît Hamon
Par Muriel Vitel, France Bleu Pays Basque lundi 30 janvier 2017 à 3:43
Les Pyrénées-Atlantiques ont voté à plus de 56% en faveur de Benoît Hamon ce dimanche, suivant ainsi la tendance nationale avec un Pays basque qui a voté généreusement en faveur de l'ex-leader de la gauche Benoît Hamon. Manuel Valls résiste mieux, lui en Béarn.
Le département a davantage voté qu’au premier tour, 24 000 votants au lieu de 20 000 dimanche dernier. 4000 électeurs de plus. Le Pays Basque a accordé une nette confiance au candidat Benoît Hamon. A Bayonne, notamment, le vainqueur fait le plein.
Dans le détail
BAYONNE. Tous bureaux confondus : Benoît Hamon 64.46%. Manuel Valls 35.54 %
-
Bayonne Maison des associations à Glain. 423 votants. 413 exprimés. Manuel Valls 140 voix. Benoit Hamon 273 voix. Manuel Valls 34%. Benoît Hamon 66%.
-
Bayonne Jules Ferry. 890 votants. 880 exprimés. Manuel Valls 312 voix. Benoît Hamon 568voix. Manuel Valls 35.4%. Benoît Hamon 64.5%.
- Bayonne Place des Gascons. 357 votants. 353 exprimés. Manuel Valls 133 voix. Benoît Hamon 220 voix. Manuel Valls 37.6%. Benoît Hamon 62.32%
ANGLET. 1611 votants. 1590 exprimés. Manuel Valls 718 voix. Benoît Hamon 872 voix. Manuel Valls 45%. Benoît Hamon 55%.
BIARRITZ. Tous bureaux confondus. 1564 suffrages exprimés. Manuel Valls 699 voix.Benoît Hamon 865 voix. Manuel Valls 44.7%. Benoît Hamon 55.3%.
- Biarritz Maison des associations + Bassussary + Arcangues. 624 votants. 620 exprimés. Manuel Valls 270 voix. Benoît Hamon 350. Manuel Valls 43.55%. Benoît Hamon 56.45%.
- Biarritz bureau de l'Age d'Or. 661 votants. 640 exprimés. Manuel Valls 307 voix.Benoît Hamon 333 voix. Manuel Valls 48%. Benoît Hamon 52%.
- Bidart + Arbone. 313 votants. 304 exprimés. Manuel Valls 122 voix. Benoît Hamon 182 voix. Manuel Valls 40.10%. Benoît Hamon 59.9%.
GUETHARY. 105 votants et exprimés. Manuel Valls 36 voix. Benoît Hamon 69 voix. Manuel Valls 34.28%. Benoît Hamon 65.71%.
BOUCAU. 325 exprimés. Manuel Valls 139 voix. Benoît Hamon 196 voix. Manuel Valls 41.05%. Benoît Hamon 58.5%.
SAINT-JEAN-DE-LUZ. Votants 715. Exprimés 702. Manuel Valls 280 voix. Benoît Hamon 422 voix. Manuel Valls 39.8%. Benoît Hamon 60.11%.
HENDAYE.
- Bureau du Dojo 1. 288 votants. 280 exprimés. Manuel Valls 89 voix. Benoît Hamon 191 voix.Manuel Valls 31.78%. Benoît Hamon 68.21%
- Bureau du dojo 2. 314 votants. 308 exprimés. Manuel Valls 125 voix. Benoît Hamon 183 voix. Manuel Valls 40.58%. Benoît Hamon 59.41%.
C'est donc Benoît Hamon, le "frondeur" qui portera les couleurs de la famille socialiste au printemps prochain pour la présidentielle.