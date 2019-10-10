Retour
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur Corse Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Grand Est Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Occitanie Nouvelle-Aquitaine Centre-Val de Loire Île-de-France Hauts-de-France Normandie Pays de la Loire Bretagne
  • Toute la France
  • Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
  • Bourgogne Franche-Comté
  • Bretagne
  • Centre-Val de Loire
  • Corse
  • Grand Est
  • Hauts-de-France
  • Île-de-France
  • Normandie
  • Nouvelle-Aquitaine
  • Occitanie
  • Pays de la Loire
  • Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
Changer de région
Centre-Val de Loire
Changer de région
Corse
Changer de région
Hauts-de-France
Changer de région
Normandie
Retour
Politique

Municipales à Biarritz : Michel Veunac candidat

-
Par , France Bleu Pays Basque

Selon nos informations, le maire de Biarritz Michel Veunac a annoncé à des adjoints ce jeudi matin qu'il serait candidat à un second mandat dans la cité balnéaire.

Michel Veunac sera candidat à la mairie de Biarritz en mars 2020
Michel Veunac sera candidat à la mairie de Biarritz en mars 2020 © Radio France - Oihana Larzabal

Biarritz, France

Le maire de Biarritz Michel Veunac sera candidat aux élections municipales en mars 2020. Selon nos informations, il l'a annoncé ce jeudi matin à quelques uns de ses adjoints qu'il avait réunis. Il compte officialiser sa candidature dans la journée. 

Michel Veunac qui termine son premier mandat à la tête de la commune. Il entend donc en briguer un second.

Michel Veunac est à la tête de la mairie de Biarritz depuis 2014 - Radio France
Michel Veunac est à la tête de la mairie de Biarritz depuis 2014 © Radio France - Nathalie Bagdassarian
En poursuivant votre navigation, vous acceptez le dépôt de cookies permettant la personnalisation des contenus, le partage sur les réseaux sociaux, la mesure d’audience et le ciblage des publicités. Votre navigateur ainsi que des outils en ligne vous offrent la possibilité de paramétrer ces cookies.
En Savoir Plus
J'ai compris
Choix de la station

France Bleu