Municipales à Biarritz : Michel Veunac candidat
Selon nos informations, le maire de Biarritz Michel Veunac a annoncé à des adjoints ce jeudi matin qu'il serait candidat à un second mandat dans la cité balnéaire.
Biarritz, France
Le maire de Biarritz Michel Veunac sera candidat aux élections municipales en mars 2020. Selon nos informations, il l'a annoncé ce jeudi matin à quelques uns de ses adjoints qu'il avait réunis. Il compte officialiser sa candidature dans la journée.
Michel Veunac qui termine son premier mandat à la tête de la commune. Il entend donc en briguer un second.