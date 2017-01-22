Primaire de la gauche en Creuse : Benoît Hamon loin devant Manuel Valls

Benoît Hamon et Manuel Valls se qualifient pour le second tour de la primaire, la différence entre les deux candidats est encore plus marquée en Creuse : Benoît Hamon en tête dans la quasi totalité des bureaux du département, sauf à Bonnat, Crocq et Boussac où Valls passe devant..

C'est un raz-de-marée Benoît Hamon qui a déferlé sur la Creuse, l'ancien ministre de l'Education arrive en tête dans la quasi-totalité des bureaux de vote, ne laissant l'ex Premier ministre Manuel Valls l'emporter que dans trois bureaux du département.

Résultats départementaux en Creuse

Hamon obtient 1371 voix (40,97%) Valls 1057 voix (31,59%) Montebourg 633 voix (18.92%) Vincent Peillon 159 voix (4,75%) François de Rugy 63 voix (1,88%) Sylvia Pinel 41 voix (1,23%) Jean-Luc Bennahmias 22 voix (0,66%)

Consultez les résultats creusois, bureau par bureau :

Guéret-ville : Hamon 218 voix (44%) - Valls 160 (32%) - Montebourg 82 (17%)

Guéret-environs : Hamon 54 voix - Valls 26 - Montebourg 4

Ahun : Hamon 72 voix, Valls 35, Montebourg 29

Aubusson : Hamon 64 voix (37%) - Montebourg 58 (33%) - Valls 34 (20%)

Auzances : Hamon 56 voix - Valls 50 - Montebourg 37

Bellegarde : Hamon 42 voix - 34 Montebourg - 27 Valls

Bonnat : Valls 63 voix - Hamon 47 voix - Montebourg 19

Bourganeuf : Hamon 67 voix - Valls 61 - Montebourg 41

Boussac : Valls 50 voix - Hamon 40 - - Montebourg 22

Crocq : Valls 28 voix - Montebourg 22 - Hamon 17

Felletin : Hamon 56 voix - Valls 48 - Montebourg 45

Fresselines : Hamon 58 voix - Valls 56 - Montebourg 44

Gentioux : Hamon 12 voix - Valls 9 - Montebourg 7

La Souterraine : Hamon 126 voix - Valls 97 - Montebourg 49

Pontarion : Hamon 62 voix - Valls 24 - Montebourg 18

Royère : Hamon 36 voix - Valls 24 - Montebourg 14

Saint Loup : Hamon 79 voix - Valls 52 - Montebourg 34

Sainte-Feyre : Hamon 62 voix - Valls 60 - Montebourg 23

Saint-Priest-La-Plaine : Hamon 79 voix - Valls 61 - Montebourg 29

Saint-Vaury : Hamon 124 voix - Valls 84 - Montebourg 45

Retrouvez les résultats nationaux ici.