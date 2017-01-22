Primaire de la gauche en Creuse : Benoît Hamon loin devant Manuel Valls
Par Audrey Tison, France Bleu Creuse dimanche 22 janvier 2017 à 21:25 Mis à jour le dimanche 22 janvier 2017 à 22:35
Benoît Hamon et Manuel Valls se qualifient pour le second tour de la primaire, la différence entre les deux candidats est encore plus marquée en Creuse : Benoît Hamon en tête dans la quasi totalité des bureaux du département, sauf à Bonnat, Crocq et Boussac où Valls passe devant..
C'est un raz-de-marée Benoît Hamon qui a déferlé sur la Creuse, l'ancien ministre de l'Education arrive en tête dans la quasi-totalité des bureaux de vote, ne laissant l'ex Premier ministre Manuel Valls l'emporter que dans trois bureaux du département.
Résultats départementaux en Creuse
- Hamon obtient 1371 voix (40,97%)
- Valls 1057 voix (31,59%)
- Montebourg 633 voix (18.92%)
- Vincent Peillon 159 voix (4,75%)
- François de Rugy 63 voix (1,88%)
- Sylvia Pinel 41 voix (1,23%)
- Jean-Luc Bennahmias 22 voix (0,66%)
Consultez les résultats creusois, bureau par bureau :
- Guéret-ville : Hamon 218 voix (44%) - Valls 160 (32%) - Montebourg 82 (17%)
- Guéret-environs : Hamon 54 voix - Valls 26 - Montebourg 4
- Ahun : Hamon 72 voix, Valls 35, Montebourg 29
- Aubusson : Hamon 64 voix (37%) - Montebourg 58 (33%) - Valls 34 (20%)
- Auzances : Hamon 56 voix - Valls 50 - Montebourg 37
- Bellegarde : Hamon 42 voix - 34 Montebourg - 27 Valls
- Bonnat : Valls 63 voix - Hamon 47 voix - Montebourg 19
- Bourganeuf : Hamon 67 voix - Valls 61 - Montebourg 41
- Boussac : Valls 50 voix - Hamon 40 - - Montebourg 22
- Crocq : Valls 28 voix - Montebourg 22 - Hamon 17
- Felletin : Hamon 56 voix - Valls 48 - Montebourg 45
- Fresselines : Hamon 58 voix - Valls 56 - Montebourg 44
- Gentioux : Hamon 12 voix - Valls 9 - Montebourg 7
- La Souterraine : Hamon 126 voix - Valls 97 - Montebourg 49
- Pontarion : Hamon 62 voix - Valls 24 - Montebourg 18
- Royère : Hamon 36 voix - Valls 24 - Montebourg 14
- Saint Loup : Hamon 79 voix - Valls 52 - Montebourg 34
- Sainte-Feyre : Hamon 62 voix - Valls 60 - Montebourg 23
- Saint-Priest-La-Plaine : Hamon 79 voix - Valls 61 - Montebourg 29
- Saint-Vaury : Hamon 124 voix - Valls 84 - Montebourg 45
Retrouvez les résultats nationaux ici.
Resultat definitif à Guéret-ville : 218 pour Hamon (44%), 160 pour Valls (32%) 82 Montebourg (17%) #PrimairesGauche pic.twitter.com/uodBQAG01j— France Bleu Creuse (@FBCreuse) January 22, 2017