Santé - Sciences

Coronavirus - Où trouver un opticien ouvert dans les Pyrénées-Orientales ?

-
Par , France Bleu Roussillon
Perpignan, France

Les opticiens se mobilisent pour offrir un service minimum pendant la période de confinement.

Image d'illustration
Image d'illustration © Radio France - Manon Klein

En cette période de confinement, les trois syndicats d’opticiens ont mis en place un dispositif de service minimum destiné aux patients. Objectif : assurer le suivi des demandes urgentes dans des conditions optimales de sécurité, tant pour le public que pour les personnels. 

  • Mardi 9h-13h : CENTRE OPTIQUE VITAVUE – 10 RUE DU DOCTEUR RENÉ MARQUES – POLE MÉDICAL RENE MARQUES – 66250 SAINT LAURENT DE LA SALANQUE - Tel : 04 68 34 75 63 // ILLIBERIS OPTIQUE – 12 PLACE DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE – 66200 ELNE  Tel : 04 68 22 11 40
  • Mercredi 9h-13h : OPTIQUE FERRER – 1 PLACE CATALOGNE RÉSIDENCE CASA PAU – 66500 PRADES - Tel : 04 68 96 23 14
  • Jeudi 9h-13h : LLIBERIS OPTIQUE – 12 PLACE DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE – 66200 ELNE - Tel : 04 68 22 11 40
  • Vendredi 9h-13h - OPTIQUE FERRER – 1 PLACE CATALOGNE RÉSIDENCE CASA PAU – 66500 PRADES - Tel : 04 68 96 23 14
François David
François DavidFrance Bleu Roussillon
