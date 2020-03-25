Coronavirus - Où trouver un opticien ouvert dans les Pyrénées-Orientales ?
Les opticiens se mobilisent pour offrir un service minimum pendant la période de confinement.
En cette période de confinement, les trois syndicats d’opticiens ont mis en place un dispositif de service minimum destiné aux patients. Objectif : assurer le suivi des demandes urgentes dans des conditions optimales de sécurité, tant pour le public que pour les personnels.
- Mardi 9h-13h : CENTRE OPTIQUE VITAVUE – 10 RUE DU DOCTEUR RENÉ MARQUES – POLE MÉDICAL RENE MARQUES – 66250 SAINT LAURENT DE LA SALANQUE - Tel : 04 68 34 75 63 // ILLIBERIS OPTIQUE – 12 PLACE DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE – 66200 ELNE Tel : 04 68 22 11 40
- Mercredi 9h-13h : OPTIQUE FERRER – 1 PLACE CATALOGNE RÉSIDENCE CASA PAU – 66500 PRADES - Tel : 04 68 96 23 14
- Jeudi 9h-13h : LLIBERIS OPTIQUE – 12 PLACE DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE – 66200 ELNE - Tel : 04 68 22 11 40
- Vendredi 9h-13h - OPTIQUE FERRER – 1 PLACE CATALOGNE RÉSIDENCE CASA PAU – 66500 PRADES - Tel : 04 68 96 23 14