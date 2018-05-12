Du 12 mai 2018 au 13 mai 2018
Nos idées de sorties en Côte d'Or
Et si vous sortiez ....
Les événements de ce week-end en partenariat avec France Bleu Bourgogne
- BEAUNE -Du 10 au 12 mai 2018 – 70 ans de la 203
- SAULIEU - Du 10 au 13 mai 2018 – journées gourmandes
- GEVREY CHAMBERTIN - Du 05 au 13 mai 2018 - Salon National de Pastel
- NUITS ST GEORGES - Du 12 mai au 13 mai 2018 -Salon du livre
- BEZOUOTTE - Du 12 mai au 13 mai 2018 - Foire aux plantes
- DIJON - Samedi 12 mai 2018 - JDA /GRAVELINES - palais des sports 20h
Autres manifestations ...
- LA MOTTE TERNANT - Dimanche 13 mai 2018 - Village en fête
- DIJON- Dimanche 13 mai 2018 - Cathédrale St Bénigne à 17h
- MAGNY ST MEDARD - Samedi 12 mai 2018 - Marché gourmand et exposition véhicules anciens
- LA COUR D'ARCENAY - Samedi 12 mai 2018 - Foire aux plantes
- ST JEAN DE LOSNE - Samedi 12 mai 2018 - Concert de la Cantarelle