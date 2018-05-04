Nos idées de sorties en Côte d'Or
vendredi 4 mai 2018 à 13:30 Par Alexandra Guyot, Sylvie Hinger et Stéphanie Loth, France Bleu Bourgogne
Ou sortir ce week-end ?
Manifestations en Côte d'Or en partenariat avec France Bleu Bourgogne
- SAULIEU - Du 4 au 5 mai 2018 - festival de cinéma 3 étoiles
- MIREBEAU SUR BEZE- Du 4 au 6 mai 2018 - les journées romaines
- VITTEAUX - Samedi 5 mai 2018 - Orchestre Harmonie
- SAVIGNY LES BEAUNE - Du 5 au 6 mai 2018 - Bienvenue à Savigny
- DIJON - Dimanche 6 mai 2018 - Foulées Rotariennes 2018 à la combe à la serpent
- DIJON - Dimanche 6 mai 2018 - Concert Gospel (Joniece Jamison) - Eglise Sainte Chantal à 17h30
- EPOISSES - Dimanche 6 mai 2018 - Fête du pain, vin fromage
Découvrez d'autres évènements ...
- FLAGEY LES AUXONNE - Du 5 au 6 mai 2018 - Portes ouvertes à la Ferme O'Limousine
- DIJON - Samedi 5 mai 2018 - Parcours thématique - La vie quotidienne
- MONTBARD - Samedi 5 mai 2018 - Le Chœur de Haute Côte-d'Or présente "Hymnes à Sainte Cécile"
- L'ETANG VERGY - Samedi 5 mai 2018 - Quartiers latins - Par Thierry Caens/Daniel Fernandez.
- DIJON - Dimanche 6 mai 2018 - Fantaisie à 5 claviers Alexander Melnikov
- CHATEAUNEUF EN AUXOIS - Dimanche 6 mai 2018 - Visites gratuites du Château
- CHATILLON SUR SEINE - Dimanche 6 mai 2018 - Randonnée du Châtillonnais
- DIJON - Dimanche 6 mai 2018 - Atelier 6-9 ans : Gare aux monstres !