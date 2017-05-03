Huw Eddy and The Carnival sur la scène Bleu du FIMU 2017 de Belfort

Huw Eddy and The Carnival vous donnent rendez-vous samedi 3 juin à 14h, place Corbis, sur la scène Bleu de France Bleu Belfort Montbéliard à l'occasion du FIMU 2017.

Huw Eddy and The Carnival nous viennent de Leeds en Angleterre, et nous livrent une musique Indie Folk Rock qui va mettre l'ambiance pour ce premier concert de la scène France Bleu au Festival International de Musique Universitaire de Belfort. Nous vous attendons samedi 3 juin à partir de 14h.

Découvrez Huw Eddy and The Carnival en vidéo