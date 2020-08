Basket - Limoges CSP : l'été très français de l'ailier américain Marcus Ginyard

View this post on Instagram

Première Fête Nationale pour moi en France 🤙🏾🇫🇷🎉 — I didn’t do anything out of the ordinary to celebrate today. I had my daily amount of Comté 🧀, surprisingly had zero glasses of wine🍷and was in the gym working like usual🏀 BUT I did think a bit about my experience of living in France for almost 2 years and in 2 different cities. — I feel good in France and personally, I love French people. I respect their willingness to stand up against things they don’t agree with. I love the culture that surrounds food and wine in France. Sitting down and having 3-4 hour dinners is now normal for me and i think it’s awesome! I respect the fact that vacation in France isn’t heading to the beach with your work phone/computer. It’s really “don’t talk to me for the next two weeks!” And I have experienced a real feeling of togetherness (most recently in our response to COVID) — I know France isn’t perfect and it has its problems like everywhere else, but I guess today I’m extra grateful for my home away from home and for me it’s always the best way to celebrate 🙏🏾 — #🇫🇷 #france #grateful #fêtenationale #14juillet🇫🇷 #limoges #Nantes #nantescity #instalimoges #paysdelaloire #expatliving #nouvelleaquitaine #mercibeaucoup #bastilleday🇫🇷