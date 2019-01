L'équipe nordiste Cofidis sélectionnée pour le Tour de France 2019

⭐ Teams Selection #TDF2019 ⭐



1⃣8⃣ UCI World Tour teams.



In addition, the 2⃣ first teams of the UCI Europe Tour are awarded with a wildcard:@TeamWantyGobert 🇧🇪@TeamCOFIDIS 🇫🇷



🇬🇧➡ https://t.co/QL0riz9Ywbpic.twitter.com/QIOcl0z1sw