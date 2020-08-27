Tour de France 2020 : quels coureurs participeront à la course cette année ?
- Par Alexandre Frémont, France Bleu
France
Le Tour de France 2020 s'élance ce samedi depuis Nice pour une édition inédite. Avec la pandémie de coronavirus, le Tour a été décalé et se dispute du 29 août au 20 septembre. Voici la liste des 22 équipes et des 176 coureurs engagés.
C'est une 107e édition particulière cette année avec la pandémie de Covid-19. Le Tour de France 2020 s'élance ce samedi de Nice pour trois semaines, jusqu'au 20 septembre.
On fait un point sur les 22 équipes engagées sur cette Grande Boucle et les 176 coureurs qui seront au départ de Nice.
- Ineos (GBR) : Egan Bernal (COL), Andrey Amador (CRC), Richard Carapaz (ECU), Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP), Michal Kwiatkowski (POL), Luke Rowe (GBR), Pavel Sivakov (RUS), Dylan Van Baarle (NED)
- Barhain - McLaren (BHR) : Mikel Landa (ESP), Pello Bilbao (ESP), Damiano Caruso (ITA), Sonny Colbrelli (ITA), Marco Haller (AUT), Matej Mohoric (SLO), Wout Poels (NED), Rafael Valls (ESP)
- EF Education First (USA) : Rigoberto Uran (COL), Alberto Bettiol (ITA), Hugh John Carthy (GBR), Sergio Andres Higuita (COL), Jens Keukeleire (BEL), Daniel Felipe Martinez (COL), Tejay Van Garderen (USA), Neilson Powless (USA)
- Bora-Hansgrohe (ALL) : Emanuel Buchmann (GER), Felix Großschartner (AUT), Gregor Mühlberger (AUT), Lennard Kämna (GER), Peter Sagan (SLK), Daniel Oss (ITA), Lukas Pöstlberger (AUT), Maximilian Schachmann (GER)
- Astana (KAZ) : Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Omar Fraile (ESP), Hugo Houle (CAN), Gorka Izagirre (ESP), Ion Izagirre (ESP), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP), Harold Tejada (COL)
- CCC (USA) : Greg Van Avermaet (BEL), Matteo Trentin (ITA), Ilnur Zakarin (RUS), Alessandro De Marchi (ITA), Simon Geschke (GER), Michael Schär (SUI), Jan Hirt (CZE), Jonas Koch (GER)
- Cofidis (FRA) : Guillaume Martin (FRA), Elia Viviani (ITA), Jesus Herrada (ESP), Christophe Laporte (FRA), Nicolas Edet (FRA), Simone Consonni (ITA), Anthony Pérez (FRA), Pierre-Luc Périchon (FRA)
- Groupama-FDJ (FRA) : Thibaut Pinot (FRA), Valentin Madouas (FRA), Rudy Molard (FRA), Stefan Küng (SUI), David Gaudu (FRA), William Bonnet (FRA), Sébastien Reichenbach (SUI), Matthieu Ladagnous (FRA)
- Deceuninck Quick Step (BEL) : Julian Alaphilippe (FRA), Kasper Asgreen (DEN), Sam Bennett (IRL), Tim Declercq (BEL), Dries Devenyns (BEL), Bob Jungels (LUX), Michael Morkov (DEN), Rémi Cavagna (FRA)
- UAE Team Emirates (EAU) : Tadej Pogacar (SLO), Fabio Aru (ITA), David de la Cruz (ESP), Davide Formolo (ITA), Alexander Kristoff (NOR), Vegard Stake Laengen (NOR), Marco Marcato (ITA), Jan Polanc (SLO)
- Jumbo-Visma (NED) : Primoz Roglic (SLO), Tom Dumoulin (NED), Amund Grøndahl Jansen (NOR), Wout Van Aert (BEL), Sepp Kuss (USA), Tony Martin (GER), Robert Gesink (NED), George Bennett (NZL)
- Israël Start-Up Nation (ISR) : Dan Martin (IRL), André Greipel (GER), Hogo Hofstetter (FRA), Nils Politt (GER), Ben Hermans (BEL), Tom Van Asbroeck (BEL), Krists Neilands (LET), Guy Niv (ISR)
- Lotto Soudal (BEL) : Caleb Ewan (AUS), Steff Cras (BEL), Jasper De Buyst (BEL), Thomas De Gendt (BEL), John Degenkolb (GER), Frederik Frison (BEL), Philippe Gilbert (BEL), Roger Kluge (GER)
- Mitchelton-Scott (AUS) : Jack Bauer (NZL), Sam Bewley (NZL), Esteban Chaves (COL), Daryl Impey (RSA), Chris Juul-Jensen (DEN), Luka Mezgec (SLN), Mikel Nieve (ESP), Adam Yates (GBR)
- Movistar (ESP) : Alejandro Valverde (ESP), Enric Mas (ESP), Dario Cataldo (ITA), Imanol Erviti (ESP), Nelson Oliveira (POR), José Joaquín Rojas (ESP), Marc Soler (ESP), Carlos Verona (ESP)
- NTT (RSA) : Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR), Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA), Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA), Michael Valgren (DEN), Ryan Gibbons (RSA), Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR), Max Walscheid (GER), Roman Kreuziger (CZE)
- Sunweb (ALL) : Søren Kragh Andersen (DEN), Nikias Arndt (GER), Tiesj Benoot (BEL), Cees Bol (NED), Marc Hirschi (SUI), Joris Nieuwenhuis (NED), Nicolas Roche (IRL), Casper Pedersen (DEN)
- Total Direct Energie (FRA) : Niccolo Bonifazio (ITA), Lilian Calmejane (FRA), Jérôme Cousin (FRA), Fabien Grellier (FRA), Romain Sicard (FRA), Geoffrey Soupe (FRA), Mathieu Burgaudeau (FRA), Anthony Turgis (FRA)
- Trek-Segafredo (USA) : Niklas Eg (DEN), Kenny Elissonde (FRA), Bauke Mollema (NED), Mads Pedersen (DEN), Richie Porte (AUS), Toms Skujins (LET), Jasper Stuyven (BEL), Edward Theuns (BEL)
- Arkéa Samsic (FRA) : Nairo Quintana (COL), Winner Anacona (COL), Warren Barguil (FRA), Kevin Ledanois (FRA), Dayer Quintana (COL), Diego Rosa (ITA), Clément Russo (FRA), Connor Swift (GBR)
- AG2R La Mondiale (FRA) : Romain Bardet (FRA), Benoît Cosnefroy (FRA), Mikaël Chérel (FRA), Pierre Latour (FRA), Oliver Naesen (BEL), Nans Peters (FRA), Clément Venturini (FRA), Alexis Vuillermoz (FRA)
- B&B Hotels - Vital Concept (FRA) : Bryan Coquard (FRA), Pierre Rolland (FRA), Jens Debusschere (BEL), Cyril Gautier (FRA), Kevin Reza (FRA), Quentin Pacher (FRA), Cyril Barthe (FRA), Maxime Chevalier (FRA)
Les 21 étapes : cliquez sur le lien pour le détail des cartes
- 1re étape : Nice - Nice (samedi 29 août)
- 2e étape : Nice - Nice (dimanche 30 août)
- 3e étape : Nice - Sisteron (lundi 31 août)
- 4e étape : Sisteron - Orcières-Merlette (mardi 1er septembre)
- 5e étape : Gap - Privas (mercredi 2 septembre)
- 6e étape : Le Teil - Mont Aigoual (jeudi 3 septembre)
- 7e étape : Millau - Lavaur (vendredi 4 septembre)
- 8e étape : Cazères - Loudenvielle (samedi 5 septembre)
- 9e étape : Pau - Laruns (dimanche 6 septembre)
- Lundi 7 septembre : repos en Charente-Maritime
- 10e étape : Île d'Oléron - Île de Ré (mardi 8 septembre)
- 11e étape : Châtelaillon-Plage - Poitiers (mercredi 9 septembre)
- 12e étape : Chauvigny - Sarran (jeudi 10 septembre)
- 13e étape : Chatel-Guyon - Puy Mary (vendredi 11 septembre)
- 14e étape : Clermont-Ferrand - Lyon (samedi 12 septembre)
- 15e étape : Lyon - Grand Colombier (dimanche 13 septembre
- Lundi 14 septembre : repos en Isère
- 16 étape : La Tour du Pin - Villard-de-Lans (mardi 15 septembre)
- 17e étape : Grenoble - Méribel - Col de la Loze (mercredi 16 septembre)
- 18e étape : Méribel - La Roche-sur-Foron (jeudi 17 septembre)
- 19e étape : Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole (vendredi 18 septembre)
- 20e étape : Lure - La Planche des Belles Filles (samedi 19 septembre)
- 21e étape : Mantes-la-Jolie - Paris-Champs-Elysées (dimanche 20 septembre)