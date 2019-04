90 ans du FCSM : six anecdotes à connaître sur le FC Sochaux Montbéliard

View this post on Instagram

During their 24 year spell in the French top flight, @fcsm_officiel ‘s success peaked in 1980-81 when they reached the semi-finals of the @uefa_official Cup. This song was released that season, and is still played after victories at the Stade August Bonal! ⚽️ Pacemakers Group - Alex Sochaux (1981) . . . . . #45rpm #45s #vinyl #records #nowspinning #recordcollection #vinyljunkie #vinyladdict #thebeautifulgame #instavinyl #vinylgram #coverart #7inch #sleeve #football #futbol #instafutbol #indehekken #thebeautifulgame #instagood #photooftheday #fcsochaux #fcsm #ligue2 #uefacup #sochaux #chanson #goal #retrofootball #retro #vintage