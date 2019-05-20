Match de barrage Le Mans-Ajaccio : la billetterie est ouverte
- Par Julie Le Duff, France Bleu Maine
Le mardi 28 mai 2019 à 20H45, Le Mans FC reçoit le Gazélec Ajaccio pour le premier match des barrages d'accession à la Ligue 2 : la billetterie grand public est désormais ouverte.
Le Mans, France
Ce sera LE match de l'année pour les Sang et or au MMArena : le mardi 28 mai, à 20H45, Le Mans FC disputera le match aller des barrages d'accession à la Ligue 2 face au Gazélec d'Ajaccio. La billetterie grand public ouvre dès ce lundi à 18H, aux tarifs habituels.
Où et quand acheter son billet ?
- Billetterie La Pincenardière : mardi 21 mai (10h-18h), mercredi 22 mai (10h-18h), jeudi 23 mai (10h-18h), vendredi 24 mai (10h-18h), lundi 27 mai (10h-18h).
- Billetterie E.Leclerc Le Mans et Allonnes : lundi 20 mai (18h-20h30), mardi 21 mai (9h-20h30), mercredi 22 mai (9h-20h30), jeudi 23 mai (9h-20h30), vendredi 24 mai (9h-20h30), samedi 25 mai (8h30-20h30), lundi 27 mai (9h-20h30), mardi 28 mai (9h-14h).
- Billetterie www.lemansfc.fr : du lundi 20 mai 18h au mardi 28 mai 18h45