Football

Match de barrage Le Mans-Ajaccio : la billetterie est ouverte

-
Par , France Bleu Maine

Le mardi 28 mai 2019 à 20H45, Le Mans FC reçoit le Gazélec Ajaccio pour le premier match des barrages d'accession à la Ligue 2 : la billetterie grand public est désormais ouverte.

Les billets sont en vente sur Internet et au siège du club à la Pincenardière, à Mulsanne.
Les billets sont en vente sur Internet et au siège du club à la Pincenardière, à Mulsanne. © Radio France - Bertrand Hochet

Le Mans, France

Ce sera LE match de l'année pour les Sang et or au MMArena : le mardi 28 mai, à 20H45, Le Mans FC disputera le match aller des barrages d'accession à la Ligue 2 face au Gazélec d'Ajaccio. La billetterie grand public ouvre dès ce lundi à 18H, aux tarifs habituels.

Où et quand acheter son billet ?

  • Billetterie La Pincenardière : mardi 21 mai (10h-18h), mercredi 22 mai (10h-18h), jeudi 23 mai (10h-18h), vendredi 24 mai (10h-18h), lundi 27 mai (10h-18h). 
  • Billetterie E.Leclerc Le Mans et Allonnes : lundi 20 mai (18h-20h30), mardi 21 mai (9h-20h30), mercredi 22 mai (9h-20h30), jeudi 23 mai (9h-20h30), vendredi 24 mai (9h-20h30), samedi 25 mai (8h30-20h30), lundi 27 mai (9h-20h30), mardi 28 mai (9h-14h).
  • Billetterie www.lemansfc.fr : du lundi 20 mai 18h au mardi 28 mai 18h45
