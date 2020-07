Rugby : Greig Laidlaw quitte l'ASM Clermont Auvergne et s'envole pour le Japon

View this post on Instagram

I’m honoured to announce that I have signed for Top League club NTT Communications Shining Arcs in Japan. I was able to experience the country, the incredible people and the culture for the first time in 2016 and again during last year’s RWC. It is a country that has provided the warmest of welcomes every time I have visited. To now be making it my home and joining the Shining Arcs family is extremely exciting. . I have played for some incredible teams during my rugby career and I’m excited to continue with NTT Communications Shining Arcs; I look forward to bringing my experience and what I have learnt with me to Japan and to experience the rugby culture and everything this fantastic country has to offer. I can’t wait to get started! @shiningarcs_official @craigwatsonpix @redskymanagement . *For interview requests please email Beckie@redskymanagement.co.uk