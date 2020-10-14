Rugby : le groupe de 29 joueurs pour la finale Toulon-Bristol
Le RCT retient 29 joueurs pour sa finale européenne ce vendredi contre Bristol. Le match est à vivre en intégralité sur France Bleu Provence dès 21 heures.
Toulon retient 29 joueurs pour sa finale européenne ce vendredi contre Bristol. Le RCT va s'appuyer sur ses internationaux : Charles Ollivon, Baptiste Serin ou encore ses stars internationales, Sergio Parisse et le champion du monde sud-africain Eben Etzebeth. Toulon-Bristol, coup d'envoi à 21 heures, à vivre en intégralité sur France Bleu Provence.
Dans le détail
Avants
Brian Alainu'uese, Bruce Devaux, Clément Egiziano, Anthony Etrillard, Eben Etzebeth, Florian
Fresia, Beka Gigashivili, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mathias Halagahu, Raphaël Lakafia, Charles Ollivon, Julien Ory, Sergio Parisse, Swan Rebbadj, Emerick Setiano, Bastien Soury, Romain Taofifenua, Sébastien Taofifenua.
Trois-quarts
Louis Carbonel, Gervais Cordin, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Erwan Dridi, Bryce Heem, Simon Moretti, Duncan Paia'aua, Baptiste Serin, Sonatane Takulua, Isaia Toeava, Gabin Villière.
Absents blessés
Anthony Belleau (genou), Jérémy Boyadjis (pied), Julien Hériteau (épaule), Facundo Isa (cuisse), Thomas Jolmes (épaule), Ramiro Moyano (cuisse), Kalani Robert (genou).
Hors groupe
Théo Dachary, Thomas Hoarau, Daniel Ikpefan, Anthony Meric, Luka Tchelidze, Christopher Tolofua.