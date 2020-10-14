Retour
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur Corse Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Grand Est Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Occitanie Nouvelle-Aquitaine Centre-Val de Loire Île-de-France Hauts-de-France Normandie Pays de la Loire Bretagne
  • Toute la France
  • Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
  • Bourgogne Franche-Comté
  • Bretagne
  • Centre-Val de Loire
  • Corse
  • Grand Est
  • Hauts-de-France
  • Île-de-France
  • Normandie
  • Nouvelle-Aquitaine
  • Occitanie
  • Pays de la Loire
  • Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
Changer de région
Centre-Val de Loire
Changer de région
Corse
Changer de région
Hauts-de-France
Changer de région
Normandie
Retour
Rugby

Rugby : le groupe de 29 joueurs pour la finale Toulon-Bristol

-
Par , France Bleu Provence
Toulon

Le RCT retient 29 joueurs pour sa finale européenne ce vendredi contre Bristol. Le match est à vivre en intégralité sur France Bleu Provence dès 21 heures.

Patrice Collazo, manager général du RCT
Patrice Collazo, manager général du RCT © Radio France - Christelle Marquès

Toulon retient 29 joueurs pour sa finale européenne ce vendredi contre Bristol. Le RCT va s'appuyer sur ses internationaux : Charles Ollivon, Baptiste Serin ou encore ses stars internationales, Sergio Parisse et le champion du monde sud-africain Eben Etzebeth. Toulon-Bristol, coup d'envoi à 21 heures, à vivre en intégralité sur France Bleu Provence.

Dans le détail

Avants

Brian Alainu'uese,  Bruce Devaux, Clément Egiziano, Anthony Etrillard, Eben Etzebeth, Florian 

Fresia, Beka Gigashivili, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mathias Halagahu, Raphaël Lakafia, Charles Ollivon, Julien Ory, Sergio Parisse, Swan Rebbadj, Emerick Setiano, Bastien Soury, Romain Taofifenua, Sébastien Taofifenua.

Trois-quarts

Louis Carbonel, Gervais Cordin, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Erwan Dridi, Bryce Heem, Simon Moretti, Duncan Paia'aua, Baptiste Serin, Sonatane Takulua, Isaia Toeava, Gabin Villière.

Absents blessés

Anthony Belleau (genou), Jérémy Boyadjis (pied), Julien Hériteau (épaule), Facundo Isa (cuisse), Thomas Jolmes (épaule), Ramiro Moyano (cuisse), Kalani Robert (genou).

Hors groupe 

Théo Dachary, Thomas Hoarau, Daniel Ikpefan, Anthony Meric, Luka Tchelidze, Christopher Tolofua.  

Élisa Montagnat
Élisa MontagnatFrance Bleu Provence
Choix de la station

À venir dansDanssecondess