24 Heures du Mans : Romain Dumas sera au départ

Great news by @24heuresdumans as @Team_Duqueine will join the field 👍 I will be at the wheel with @nico_jamin & @PierreRagues. Very happy about this announcement 😃 We will have a strong lineup and a great car with the #oreca07. Can’t wait to start my 19th #lm24 !! pic.twitter.com/MHE9YrxbeW