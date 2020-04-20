Coronavirus : Les Halles du Lez version drive ou livraison chez vous
Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
En ces temps de confinement, plus possible de venir pour un déjeuner ou un after-work aux Halles du Lez ! Mais si les gourmandises de ce lieu incontournable de la gastronomie Montpelliéraine vous manquent, bonne nouvelle, les commerçants se sont organisés pour continuer à vous proposer produits frais, légumes, épicerie fine, restauration et pâtisseries : Un service en drive piéton pour récupérer vos commandes sur les terrasses des halles, sans entrer à l’intérieur. Ou une formule livraison soit en direct, soit par coursier.
Quels sont les commerçants concernés ?
@epicerielacamionette – 4A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- 06 20 86 06 60
@lesmariesfromagerie – 8A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 06 84 76 09 43
@mamaona - 5A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 06 24 88 68 31 Deliveroo / UBER EATS
@sushibar - 12B - LIVRAISONS & TAKE AWAY - 0603925703 - Deliveroo / UBER EATS JUST EAT
@lepicurieuse - 9 – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- 06 82 63 93 80
@dom_pata_negra - 4B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- 04 99 75 09 66 - Deliveroo
@chocolatier_thierry_papereux - 12A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 04 67 63 90 64
@clarajungpatisserie – 13B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 07 64 15 14 14
@frenchie_byalterego – 18B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 06 95 08 31 11 Deliveroo
@fabricks.hallesdulez – 8B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- 09 50 48 58 00 - UBER EATS
@comptoirdesiles34 – 5B – TAKE AWAY - 06 38 85 98 47
@chez_joe_ – 14 – TAKE AWAY - 0788609077
@poulet_voyageur_cie – 18B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 06 95 08 31 11
@latelierhallesdulez – 7A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 06 13 07 65 97
@lessardinesdulez - 13A - CONSERVERIE SETOISE - TAKE AWAY - 06 30 53 93 28