Conseils pratiques

Coronavirus : Les Halles du Lez version drive ou livraison chez vous

-
Par , France Bleu Hérault

Il y en a pour tous les goûts !

La fresque sur la façade des Halles du Lez
La fresque sur la façade des Halles du Lez

En ces temps de confinement, plus possible de venir pour un déjeuner ou un after-work aux Halles du Lez ! Mais si les gourmandises de ce lieu incontournable de la gastronomie Montpelliéraine vous manquent, bonne nouvelle, les commerçants se sont organisés pour continuer à vous proposer produits frais, légumes, épicerie fine, restauration et pâtisseries : Un service en drive piéton pour récupérer vos commandes sur les terrasses des halles, sans entrer à l’intérieur. Ou une formule livraison soit en direct, soit par coursier.

Quels sont les commerçants concernés ?

@epicerielacamionette – 4A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- ‪06 20 86 06 60  

@lesmariesfromagerie – 8A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - ‪06 84 76 09 43   

@mamaona - 5A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 06 24 88 68 31 Deliveroo / UBER EATS 

@sushibar - 12B - LIVRAISONS & TAKE AWAY - ‪0603925703 - Deliveroo / UBER EATS JUST EAT                                                                                                                 

@lepicurieuse - 9 – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- 06 82 63 93 80            

@dom_pata_negra - 4B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- ‪04 99 75 09 66 - Deliveroo 

@chocolatier_thierry_papereux - 12A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - ‪04 67 63 90 64    

@clarajungpatisserie – 13B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - ‪07 64 15 14 14           

@frenchie_byalterego – 18B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 06 95 08 31 11 Deliveroo      

@fabricks.hallesdulez – 8B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- ‪09 50 48 58 00  - UBER EATS 

@comptoirdesiles34 – 5B – TAKE AWAY - ‪06 38 85 98 47    

@chez_joe_ – 14 – TAKE AWAY - ‪0788609077                                     

@poulet_voyageur_cie – 18B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 06 95 08 31 11   

@latelierhallesdulez – 7A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - ‪06 13 07 65 97  

@lessardinesdulez - 13A - CONSERVERIE SETOISE - TAKE AWAY - 06 30 53 93 28    

Les Halles du Lez pendant le confinement
Les Halles du Lez pendant le confinement
Léopoldine Dufour
Léopoldine Dufour
