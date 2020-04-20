Coronavirus : Les Halles du Lez version drive ou livraison chez vous

En ces temps de confinement, plus possible de venir pour un déjeuner ou un after-work aux Halles du Lez ! Mais si les gourmandises de ce lieu incontournable de la gastronomie Montpelliéraine vous manquent, bonne nouvelle, les commerçants se sont organisés pour continuer à vous proposer produits frais, légumes, épicerie fine, restauration et pâtisseries : Un service en drive piéton pour récupérer vos commandes sur les terrasses des halles, sans entrer à l’intérieur. Ou une formule livraison soit en direct, soit par coursier.

Quels sont les commerçants concernés ?

@epicerielacamionette – 4A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- ‪06 20 86 06 60

@lesmariesfromagerie – 8A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - ‪06 84 76 09 43

@mamaona - 5A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 06 24 88 68 31 Deliveroo / UBER EATS

@sushibar - 12B - LIVRAISONS & TAKE AWAY - ‪0603925703 - Deliveroo / UBER EATS JUST EAT

@lepicurieuse - 9 – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- 06 82 63 93 80

@dom_pata_negra - 4B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- ‪04 99 75 09 66 - Deliveroo

@chocolatier_thierry_papereux - 12A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - ‪04 67 63 90 64

@clarajungpatisserie – 13B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - ‪07 64 15 14 14

@frenchie_byalterego – 18B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 06 95 08 31 11 Deliveroo

@fabricks.hallesdulez – 8B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY- ‪09 50 48 58 00 - UBER EATS

@comptoirdesiles34 – 5B – TAKE AWAY - ‪06 38 85 98 47

@chez_joe_ – 14 – TAKE AWAY - ‪0788609077

@poulet_voyageur_cie – 18B – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - 06 95 08 31 11

@latelierhallesdulez – 7A – LIVRAISON & TAKE AWAY - ‪06 13 07 65 97

@lessardinesdulez - 13A - CONSERVERIE SETOISE - TAKE AWAY - 06 30 53 93 28